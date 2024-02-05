NAVARRO-GENIE: Boissonnault's 'NATO Moment' is as hypocritical as it is risky

Edmonton MP Randy Boissonnault, the prime minister's Special Advisor on sexual minority communities Issues, recently compared Premier Danielle Smith's declaration that Alberta children must wait until adulthood to have sex-change surgery, to a 'NATO moment,' that required other parts of the sexual miority community lobby to come together in opposition. Columnist Marco Navarro-Genie warns against the war-like language that amplifies tensions Mack Male, Edmonton Wikimedia Commons