Opinion

NAVARRO-GENIE: Canada's self-destructive war on success

By treating our best and brightest as liabilities, we are actively guaranteeing our own economic decline.
Elon Musk has become the world’s first trillionaire as SpaceX’s stock began trading Friday morning on the Nasdaq at $150 per share.
Elon Musk has become the world’s first trillionaire as SpaceX’s stock began trading Friday morning on the Nasdaq at $150 per share.YouTube screenshot
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Charlie Angus
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