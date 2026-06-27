NAVARRO-GENIE: Canada's self-destructive war on success

Dr. Marco Navarro-Génie is the Vice-President of Research and Policy at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. An expert on radical revolutionary movements and political identity, he is a recipient of the King Charles III Coronation Medal for exemplary public service. He is the author of three books, including the 2023 release Canada’s COVID: The Story of a Pandemic Moral Panic, co-authored with Barry Cooper.Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire on June 12, his fortune crossing the line as SpaceX listed on the Nasdaq. Lost in the noise was a fact most Canadians would rather not dwell on. Elon Musk is Canadian.Musk acquired his citizenship in 1989 through his mother, Maye, born in Saskatchewan. He cleaned a boiler room near Vancouver, laboured on a cousin’s farm, and spent two years at Queen’s University in Kingston before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania and never moving back.Asked years later why he had crossed the Atlantic, Musk said he came to North America for the chance to do great things in technology. Read the geography in that sentence. North America, and in practice, the United States. Silicon Valley held the capital, the customers, and the tolerance for risk. Canada held the doorway.Honesty requires a concession. Musk did not flee Canadian hostility in 1992. The technological frontier ran through California, and almost any founder chasing it would have gone where he went. Canada lost him that year to opportunity, not to malice.The malice came later, and it ran the other way. In February 2025, a parliamentary petition sponsored by New Democrat MP Charlie Angus demanded that Ottawa revoke Musk’s citizenship and void his passport. The petition gathered more than 360,000 signatures, among the largest the Commons had ever recorded. The Citizenship Act permits no such thing, so the campaign changed nothing in law. The sentiment it recorded is the point. What mattered was not what the petition could do but what it revealed..Grant the petitioners their strongest grievance. A Trump administration was musing aloud about annexing Canada, threatening tariffs, and seating at its centre a Canadian who had poured his fortune into American politics. Set against that provocation, the response still shrinks. The annexation talk was presidential bluster, not a column of armour at the border, and the petition answered it by demanding Ottawa strip a man of his nationality. The alarm outran the threat. Notice the instrument it reached for. Confronted with a successful son who had cast his lot with the other side, the reflex was expulsion rather than contest, and the country applied that reflex to far more than people.Consider the same disposition at the national scale. What appeared in miniature in the petition appears more broadly in the country’s treatment of investment and enterprise. Between 2015 and 2024, by the Royal Bank of Canada’s own reckoning, more than $1 trillion in net investment left the country, the largest capital exodus in Canadian history. For every dollar that came in, two went out, and RBC ranked Canada dead last in the G7 for investment at home.The money did not evaporate. It went hunting, as Musk did, for higher returns and a warmer welcome, mostly south of the border. The capital was never even absent. Canadian firms sat on more than $1 trillion in cash they declined to deploy at home. The country was not short of money. It was short of reasons to keep it.Here, the irony sharpens to a point. The same RBC study named six sectors in which Canada must find some $1.8 trillion over the coming decade to lead the G7 in growth. One of those six is space, a field in which Canada once punched above its weight through achievements such as the Canadarm. Canada produced the founder of the world’s dominant space company, watched him build it under another flag, moved to cancel his nationality, and now learns from its largest bank that space ranks among the industries in which the country trails and must spend a fortune to rejoin. Canada exiled the asset and kept the invoice..Could SpaceX have risen on Canadian soil? Most likely not. It survives on NASA and Pentagon contracts that no Canadian firm could win, and Tesla drew on venture pools whose Canadian counterparts stay shallow to this day. Canada could not have built Musk’s companies in the 1990s, and it has spent the decade since manufacturing the reasons the next founder will leave: uncompetitive taxes, a regulatory thicket that turns projects into endurance tests, and a federal posture that treats resource development as something to apologize for. Capital reads these signals the way water reads a slope.The petition and the exodus rhyme. A confident country claims its success and competes to hold it. An insecure one treats achievement as a problem to manage, reaches for the instruments of expulsion, a revoked passport in one case and a punishing fiscal regime in the other, and then wonders why the builders and their money keep settling somewhere friendlier.Canadians tell themselves a flattering story that the world quietly longs to be Canadian. The Musk episode shatters the story. Canada produced a Canadian who conquered the commercial world, and the instinct was to disown him.Canada did not lose Elon Musk to America. It practically gave him away, for the same reasons it keeps giving away its capital, and then asked for the passport back. A country that cannot keep its builders keeps only the grievance.Dr. Marco Navarro-Génie is the Vice-President of Research and Policy at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. An expert on radical revolutionary movements and political identity, he is a recipient of the King Charles III Coronation Medal for exemplary public service. He is the author of three books, including the 2023 release Canada’s COVID: The Story of a Pandemic Moral Panic, co-authored with Barry Cooper.