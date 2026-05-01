Opinion

NAVARRO-GENIE: Carney’s manufactured majority is a constitutional betrayal

Floor crossing may be legal, but using it to engineer a majority crosses a line.
Gladu and Carney
Gladu and CarneyScreenshot CPAC
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Mark Carney
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