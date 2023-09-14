Trudeau in India

India's leaders have not forgotten Prime Minister Trudeau's first visit to India in 2018. Neither have Canadians, and the debacle of the second, recently concluded visit almost certainly means there will not be a third.

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

Prime Minister's Trudeau recent G20 summit in India was a disaster, adding to his failed 2018 visit. The G20 summit consists of the world's 20 largest economies, with India as this year's host.

Trudeau returned home after an unexpected two-day delay due to aircraft troubles. Typically, such an incident would be a considerable embarrassment for any government leader. However, it turned out to be only a minor challenge in a string of reverses Trudeau faced in India.

Trudeau flies home

After two extra nights in India as a result of mechanical problems affecting the PM's CC-150 Polaris, PM Trudeau finally left the sub-continent early Tuesday morning. The situation added an additional layer of disappointment to the failed diplomatic mission.

Columnist

Marco Navarro-Genie is president of the Haultain Research Institute. He is co-author, with Barry Cooper, of COVID-19: The Politics of a Pandemic Moral Panic (2020)

(4) comments

jokeco68
jokeco68

Going back some 8 years now, the Harper ad campaign claiming Truedolt is ‘just not ready’ ring true to this day. This incompetent buffoon will never be ready to become a leader of anything short of first in the buffet line.

rianc
rianc

Trudeau's treatment of Modi was very condescending, which does not work with other countries. Trudeau was also accusing India of interfering in Canadian elections. India would be aware of the issues of interference in Canada by China, only to have the boy blunder accuse them of being worse than China. It seemed an exercise by Trudeau to try and change the narrative of Chinese interference in Canada and blame it on India. Trudeau is so woke that he doesn't even understand that other countries reject this.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Trudeau has very little skills, period. He is a sociopath, and an egotist and a compulsive liar. Anyone who says they value freedom of expression and tge right to peacefully protest, while he has 4 peaceful protestors from Coutts locked up, and 2 more on trial in Ottawa for peacefully protesting, invoked tge war measures act suspending freedoms for Canadians due to a peaceful protest, had jackbooted thugs steal from and best these peaceful

Protestors, and much much more, while

He lectures others about Democracy and freedom, Trudeau is out of touch, a dictator, who would

Send all opposition to the gulags if he thought he could get away with it. These are dangerous times, we have a manchild dictator in charge here, propped up by a terrorist sympathizer, a drooling, demurs patient who doesn’t know who or where is is most of the time in charge south of our border, our economy s in shambles, we are n debt up to our necks and have nothing to show for it, we are bringing in gangs and drugs across our border at record pace, crime is rampant, public transit is now a shooting gallery for drug addicts and homeless shelters, people are afraid, they can’t afford to eat, heat or cool their homes, if they can even afford to keep their

Home or pay their rent, all thanks to this Lib/NDP regime. When Trudeau had a chance to be a leader, in India at the G20, instead he had a childish hissy fit, threw a temper tantrum and refused to come

Out of his room, FFS at no time in my 70

Years have I been more embarrassed and disgusted to be a Canadian.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

This is what happens when our once proud country is lead by this feckless buffoon.

