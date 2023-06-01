Shandro and smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and then-justice minister Tyler Shandro. Shandro, who subject to recount lost by seven votes, was one of several UCP ministers defeated who were also present at the notorious Sky Palace party during the COVID lockdown. Writer Marco Navarro-Genie argues their absence in the days to come may make Smith's life easier.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Much harrowing discontent from the punditry followed the 2023 Alberta election for returning the United Conservative Party with Danielle Smith at the helm. Smith won the popular vote and secured a majority government, but somehow these achievements are branded a loss.

Ironically, those decrying her win are practically the same people claiming that Smith’s becoming premier earlier was not legitimate because it was not the result of a general election. Now that she has, they denigrate her victory. Few want to acknowledge that the UCP was more than 15 points behind in popular preference when Smith became leader, which makes her victory by a 9-point spread , 8 months later, even more remarkable.

Tags

Columnist

Marco Navarro-Genie is president of the Haultain Research Institute. He is co-author, with Barry Cooper, of COVID-19: The Politics of a Pandemic Moral Panic (2020)

Recommended for you

(5) comments

JesseLivermore
JesseLivermore

Time to stop trying to explain how this is not a win.

She won. Period. End of statement.

We will never know, but if Kenney had been the leader in this election - we very well could have lost.

Considering the runway she had and the hurdles in her way - I think we need to call this a win. Let's take the win.

4 years to get stuff done, build the dynasty. Get ready for ? Nenshi? Tongue in cheek - but lets move forward.

This is all good news.

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

You have to laugh at these NDP talking heads claim Premier Smith doesn't have a mandate. Meanwhile, treason loving Party Leader....Sycophant Singh and his best friend Zoolander, a combination of two minority parties, neither of whom were given a mandate to govern by the voters , but who honestly believe they have a right to govern and a clear mandate from the people of Canada! What a bunch of feeble hipocrits.

Report Add Reply
Connected-to-the-grassroots
Connected-to-the-grassroots

Premier Danielle Smith’s UCP won 52% of the popular vote in 2023; Premier Jason Kenny’s UCP won 54% of the popular vote in 2019.

When Danielle Smith took over as UCP leader from Jason Kenny, the Party was polling south of 30%.

It is true that the 6 seats that formed the 2023 UCP majority government had a vote differential of 2,611 votes; the same could be said about the next 6 seats that were lost by just 1,371 votes. Winning is winning. Losing is losing.

In 2023, about 113,110 angry conservatives stayed home and did not vote; the result was that democratically elected MLAs including 7 cabinet ministers paid the price for the pain suffered by constituents from the Kenny government. That’s a fact.

In 2023, 5% fewer (133,101) Albertans voted (1,763,441) vs 2019 (1,896,542). These are lessons learned for Premier Danielle Smith’s UCP government.

Albertans are the real winners. Canadians are winners too. Modern humanity principles of

1. lowering taxes;

2. encouraging and rewarding the risk of being an entrepreneur;

3. less government is better government;

4. calling for relevant and timely health care services;

5. responsible environmental and resource stewardship;

6. returning parental rights to parents;

7. establishing property rights for Albertans;

8. driving back the destructive forces from Ottawa;

9. protecting Albertans from drugs, and crime;

10. driving innovation through investment and education;

11. educating and teaching children to have critical thinking and to be kids;

12. allowing freedom of speech, religion, bodily autonomy, and peaceful assembly;

13. and being a beacon of hope for a prosperous human existence;

have survived the globalist onslaught driven by the NDP/Liberal parties.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Excellent comment, and great analysis of the election. Many of those cabinet members who lost where also part of the Kenney cabinet and took part in the lock downs, and I also guess that is the reason they are now not

Part of This government, I really don’t think many in the old Kenney government still don’t understand the anger Albertans hold these lockdowns and the hypocrisy they saw.

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

I'm just glad Shandro, Madu and Copping are gone. They didn't stand for albertans and crushed us with BS covid overreach, good riddance.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.