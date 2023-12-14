Opinion

NAVARRO-GENIE: The existence of Israel, a moral imperative

Sculpture at Jerusalem's Yad Vashem Museum. Writer Marco Navarro-Genie argues that Jews need a safe place in the world, and it's Israel
Sculpture at Jerusalem's Yad Vashem Museum. Writer Marco Navarro-Genie argues that Jews need a safe place in the world, and it's IsraelSteve Ibrom Wiki Commons
Loading content, please wait...
Hamas, Israel, Jews

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news