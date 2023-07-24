POSTERS - Trump and Trudeau

When Justin Trudeau labels some opponents as 'populists,' Canadian media echoes it, often linking the term exclusively to right-wing American politics.

This narrative is bolstered by pointing to the populist style of Donald Trump. In a twist of logic, they brand Pierre Poilievre as a populist, implying he's Canada’s version of Trump.

Tags

Columnist

Marco Navarro-Genie is president of the Haultain Research Institute. He is co-author, with Barry Cooper, of COVID-19: The Politics of a Pandemic Moral Panic (2020)

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.