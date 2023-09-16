Grocery Store Produce
Image courtesy Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's directive to mandate grocery stores to reset prices with the aim of stabilizing inflation appears to address Canada's escalating price issue. While it may temporarily alleviate concerns and garner initial support, it falls short of addressing the root causes of inflation and could ultimately do more harm than good.

Inflation became predictable when the federal government injected an enormous sum of money — over $600 billion — into the economy as a response to the economic impact of COVID-related shutdowns, measures it endorsed and supported. Trudeau has attempted to attribute Canada's inflation to Putin's war in Ukraine in the past, despite previous conflicts in Afghanistan, Syria, or Iraq not yielding such inflation.

Tags

Columnist

Marco Navarro-Genie is president of the Haultain Research Institute. He is co-author, with Barry Cooper, of COVID-19: The Politics of a Pandemic Moral Panic (2020)

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Marco Navarro-Genie gets the gold star. I couldn't have written this article better myself. Milton Friedman would approve this message. Class repeat after me "Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon". Governments deflecting blame onto others when there are consequences for their profligate spending is a story as old as time. If we as a society cannot get the message through to our fellow citizens and allow the government to spin these lies uncontested we can just look to Argentina's 100 years of economic depression as an example of our future. It will never end and our children will curse our names.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.