On Wednesday, Premier Danielle Smith announced she'd been temporarily suspended from posting to Facebook. Her experience raises legitimate concerns about corporate interventions on freedom of expression. Beneath the surface, however, it raises even more concerns about the mindset of governments: “Citizens need to hear our messaging. But nothing more than our messaging.”

Smith Youtube ban

Premier Smith’s Facebook account was reinstated today. According to a screenshot posted to Premier Smith’s Twitter page, her account had been suspended for security reasons. Meanwhile, a spokesperson from Meta told CTV News that “[t]here were no restrictions placed on the Premier’s Page. One of the page’s administrators faced restrictions, but that did not impact the underlying page’s ability to post content.”

