Opinion

NEILSON: Safe Social Media Act — if Ottawa will not trust in parents, it must trust in surveillance

To keep teenagers off social media, platforms may need to collect more biometric, banking, and personal data from everyone — not just minors.
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Social media on phoneImage courtesy of Twitter/X
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