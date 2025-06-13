NELSON: The G7 may be good for Western Canada

Mark Carney’s about to go from elbows out, to hands up. And while the incorrigible Liberal Party should blush at this looming turnaround for both them and their Captain Canada saviour, it’ll be good news here in the West.There are already signs a grand deal is being done with the United States, one that’ll become clearer as the G7 meetings get underway in Kananaskis.But it won’t be one that tallies with the relentless ‘Canada will go its own way’ nonsense, that’s been spouted ever since the Grits installed an international carpetbagger as their new leader, replacing the hapless failure that was Justin Trudeau..No, though Carney will try and spin it differently, it’ll soon become clear that we’re giving the United States what they always wanted from Canada, more security on the border, increased spending on defence and better access to the critical minerals and commodities needed south of our border.Actually, we’ve already witnessed some of this change, though the Liberals are trying to camouflage this embarrassing about-face as something they came up with all on their lonesome. That it has nothing at all to do with the demands of US President Donald Trump..First up was the proposed Strong Borders Act, a bill designed to curb organized crime and prevent the flow of illegal drugs and weapons coming into and going out of our country. (We’re supposed to believe Trump’s tirade that Canada must do something about fentanyl smuggling is totally co-incidental.)Plus the same bill promises to give police more power to monitor the border, open mail and improve the integrity of our immigration system. At least Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree was honest enough to admit he’d be briefing US border tsar Tom Homan about these changes. Homan will be pleased..Then there’s the sudden fast-forwarding of our previously announced defence spending increase. We were planning to reach the two per cent of GDP mark by 2030, but Carney suddenly moved that up to March of next year, by promising to toss another $9-billion into the defence pot.This extra cash will go on recruitment and Arctic surveillance, areas the Pentagon has been pushing for. (Is anyone sensing a pattern here?).Oh, and a week ago The Economist magazine truly let the cat out of its bag, by informing us sources close to the talks confirm Ottawa and Washington are about to announce a pact giving the US first right of refusal on Canadian resources, particularly critical minerals. In return, tariffs imposed on our US exports would be lifted.Hey, did you really think this Captain Canada act would last, once the Liberals had hoodwinked enough Canadian voters into believing Carney was some proud northern patriot, standing on guard for them?For heaven’s sake, he’s a Harvard economics graduate, who subsequently rose through the ranks of that ultimate New York investment bank, Goldman Sachs. He’s Wall Street through and through. Main Street was only rolled out for the recent election campaign. It worked a treat, mind you..Speaking of treats: it will be one watching the Liberals try and sell this to those poor souls who believed that elbows-out silliness.All those NDP voters who voted instead for the Grits because they thought Tory leader Pierre Poilievre was some type of mini-me Trump will be crestfallen. Almost destroying your own party because of a cute confidence trick — that’s got to hurt.However, though the whole Liberal ruse stinks, Alberta and the Western provinces should happily hold their collective noses. Because, once the stench lifts, they’ll be left the real winners.Yes, the Americans will probably pick our pockets a little, as they yet again use Canada as a cheap and secure supply of natural resources.But at least they won’t try and restrict those same resources while profiting from them, as Ottawa invariably does. Nor will they lecture us about being environmental laggards: knuckle-draggers in need of constant reminding about the virtues of diversity, equity and inclusion.Nope, the Yanks will push the feds to actually follow though on what is promised: open up development across Canada and do so in a timely manner. Alberta won’t need to separate if the Americans do our heavy lifting instead..Fittingly that road ahead starts right here in Kananaskis. Enjoy the show.