Opinion

NEMETH: A return to colony status — Carney’s EU ‘associate membership’ would crush Canadian sovereignty

Subordinate economic rules and climate mandates will crush Western resources and gut domestic governance.
Brussels Marionette
Brussels MarionetteImage courtesy of ChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
European Union
Trade
Brussels
Ursula Von Der Leyen
Mark Carney
Regulations
Opinion
Opinion Column
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news