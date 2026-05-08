Opinion

NEMETH: Carney’s European embrace — sovereignty for sale, red tape for all

Carney calls it ‘pragmatism,’ but deeper EU alignment could bury Canadian farmers, energy producers, and businesses under 170,000 pages of Brussels bureaucracy.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and French President Emmanuel Macron
Prime Minister Mark Carney and French President Emmanuel MacronImage courtesy of Twitter/X
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