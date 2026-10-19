Opinion

NEMETH: Ottawa’s leaked EU deal strangles Alberta’s resources and sovereignty with regulations

The federal government is quietly bargaining away provincial resource rights in backroom deals with Brussels.
Carney's EU Deal
Carney's EU DealImage courtesy of ChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Oil
European Union
Sovereignty
Independence
Opinion
Opinion Column
EU Associate Membership
EU Deal
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news