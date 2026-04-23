Opinion

NEMETH / WALLACE: Will a net-zero straitjacket enable Canada to become an energy superpower?

Despite bold rhetoric after Mark Carney’s Davos “rupture” speech, Ottawa’s reliance on regulation, central planning, and stalled reforms continues to drive investment out of Canada’s energy sector.
Carney at the WEF
Carney at the WEFScreenshot:CPAC
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Energy
Oil And Gas
Davos
Mark Carney
Wef
Opinion
Opinion Column

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