Opinion

NEMETH: Welcome to Carney's exemptocracy — play ball or pay the price

Mark Carney promised competent, nation-building governance. What we're getting is something more familiar — and more corrosive.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney signing the agreement in Calgary on May 15, 2026.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney signing the agreement in Calgary on May 15, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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Danielle Smith
Mark Carney
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