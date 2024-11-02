SLOBODIAN: Nenshi, Mark Cuban cut from the same misogyny cloth

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi and US billionaire Mark Cuban and, have something in common — taking cheap shots against strong women.That’s the kind of thing pompous twits do.Nenshi went after Premier Danielle Smith. Cuban said Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump surrounds himself with women who aren’t “strong, intelligent.”Their smears are rich considering the dangerous polices pushed by nutbar Rambo-fem, woke, incompetent women they support.Nenshi took a sexist swipe at Smith after the party posted on X an image of a women’s green skirt suit, like one Smith wears, with jewelry and a crown.“Successful leadership review sold separately,” read the caption. “Annual reminder (revised): ‘sexy opposition party leader’ is not an appropriate Halloween costume. (Results may vary in other provinces),’” wrote Nenshi.Not clever, not funny. Just insultingly dumb. But is there a hint of misogyny in there going after a woman who wears a skirt?The guy who was scorched for fabricating a defamatory quote he attributed to UCP MLA Jennifer Johnson posted a baffling image of 24 Halloween treats asking people to pick three favourites.“3,4,5. What about you? (And while I believe deeply in pluralism and diversity of opinion, if you’re choosing 18, we need to talk),” wrote Nenshi.No. 18 was an image of a package of Thrills gum. What did he even mean?Meanwhile, Nenshi opposes Smith’s fight to give Albertans more protection by strengthening the Alberta Bill of Rights and her determination to protect parental rights and the sexual indoctrination of children.This clown has the nerve to mock Smith’s leadership ability. He’s premier material? HardlyOver in the US, Dallas Maverick’s owner Cuban, whose net worth is an estimated $5.7 billion, has thrown his support behind hard-core Marxist Democrat presidential nominee cackling Kamala Harris.Her biggest accomplishment as vice-president and border czar was to let 21 million illegals cross into the US, according to Trump and other sources. Of those, 13,000 are known murders and 15,000 rapists, according to Homeland Security. Yet Harris, who is deviously talking border tough until the November 5 election, will keep letting them in and wants to carve a path to citizenship for one and all. Americans be damned.This week, Louisiana police arrested a 17-year-old in the US illegally who is accused of raping multiple children. He allegedly forced a four-year-old boy, a seven-year-old boy, and another victim to perform sex acts on him.There’s a horrific, long list of children, women and men who have been bludgeoned, carved up, raped, and murdered by illegals let in on Harris’s watch.Not to mention the estimated 340,000 minors who disappeared after crossing the border and are feared to be enslaved in sex trafficking and labour.How is it possible Harris leads with women in the polls?But that’s who Cuban supports.Two days after President Joe Biden called 250 million Americans who support Trump “garbage,” Cuban attacked Trump team women who are fighting beside the former president on behalf of Americans. Vowing to secure the border is only one issue.Cuban appeared via video Thursday on ABC’s The View. The favourite pastime of its hosts, a herd of perennially spitting mad women, is twisting truth and hurling false accusations against Trump and MAGA supporters, half of them women.“Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever. It's just that simple. They're intimidating to him. He doesn't like to be challenged by them,” said Cuban.He was responding to a question about why Trump hasn’t enlisted former North Carolina governor Nikki Haley, who ran for the Republican presidential nomination, to help win support from female voters.Maybe it’s because women don’t like her that much and many Republicans don’t trust her.“Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean, he just can't have her around. It wouldn't work,” said Cuban.Great, an arrogant billionaire male is an expert on abortion, the one issue — next to trashing Trump — the Democrats cling to.Trump called him a “fool” and a “major loser.”But after facing a wrathful backlash from scary strong women, Cuban apologized sort of, in a disingenuous way.“When I said this during the interview, I didn't get it out exactly the way I thought I did. So I apologize to anyone who felt slighted or upset by my response. As I said, it wasn't about Trump voters, supporters or employees. Current or former,” he wrote on X.If not any of them, then who? Liar!Did Harris stand up for women? Nope.The empty vessel attacked Trump who promised to protect women whether they “like it or not.” Misogynist!!!“It actually is very offensive,” said Harris who obviously doesn’t understand that’s what a president is supposed to do. Protect citizens.The feisty, fearless Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a devoted Trump supporter, opined on X, challenging Cuban’s manhood. “Here's the problem with Mark Cuban: He suffers from low testosterone. The guy looks just like (unhinged MSNBC host) Rachel Maddow.”New York Rep. Elise Stefanik went on the attack.“Democrats have an uncanny ability to say what they think, to show their disdain for the American people. And just two days ago, Joe Biden, the sitting president of the United States called 250 million Americans ‘garbage,’” said Stefanik.“And then we have Kamal Harris’s top ally basically calling women who support President Trump weak and dumb, saying you can’t be strong and intelligent and support President Trump. This is a disgraceful closing argument that Democrats are making.”Alina Habba, one of the strongest most admirable women in the US, who is Trump’s senior advisor and attorney, spoke for millions when she bluntly told Cuban to “go to hell.”She referred to many of the cases she has won on behalf of Trump.“By the way, I could keep on going. But those are the cases I win. And your left-wing media and your rhetoric, and your putting people down? President Trump doesn’t do that. He surrounds himself with strong women like me,”“So, Mark Cuban, you can go to hell. I’m voting for Trump because I want my daughter to never, ever be around people who speak like you do,” she thundered.Trump married Melania, a strong woman. He appointed Amy Coney-Barrett to the Supreme Court. The list is too long.Over the years, countless women have said Trump respects them enough to pay them equally to his male employees and honestly seeks their advice.Since she became vice-president Harris has had a 92% staff turnover. Citing her incompetence, laziness, personal attacks, and rage, people fled.But Cuban has a problem with Trump.“He’s an elitist, again, out of touch, but he’s also part of the same party that’s trying to remove ‘mothers,’ that are trying to call us ‘birthing persons’ or ‘chest-feeders,” said Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.“They can’t even define what a woman is, and yet the arrogance in trying to lecture strong and independent women that are outside the groupthink mentality into who to vote for? I don’t think so.”Chances are every one of the strong, intelligent women who took a run at Cuban has a green skirt or two hanging in their closets.