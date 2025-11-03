Opinion

NEUMANN: Alberta’s democracy needs some sober second thought

Albertans are looking for real, tangible change. Here’s an idea that would strengthen our democracy, give every region a voice, and ensure that no government can act without careful scrutiny.
Alberta Legislature
Alberta Legislature Courtesy: Radio-Canada
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Senate
Elected Senate
Opinion
Opinion Column
Alberta Senate

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news