NEUMANN: Alberta’s democracy needs some sober second thought

Alberta's democracy is dangerously unbalanced. With all legislative power concentrated in a single chamber, there's nothing to stop a majority government from passing sweeping laws overnight. Whether those laws come from the left or right, that kind of unchecked authority should concern every Albertan.These days, these alarm bells are being sounded from the Left — the Alberta New Democrats, the unions, and their affiliates in the mainstream media are up in arms about the Back to School Act, a new law passed by Premier Danielle Smith's United Conservative government that has forced the teachers and school staff back to work, under penalty of steep, daily fines. Take from that what you will. But not too long ago, the shoe was on the other foot. When Premier Rachel Notley’s NDP government pushed through the much-maligned Bill 6: dubiously named the Enhanced Protection for Farm and Ranch Workers Act, it was conservatives, farmers, ranchers, and rural Albertans warning of government overreach and trampling on individual rights..STEPHAN: Ending the strike and resuming school is good for Alberta.Two governments, two vastly different ideologies, but the same problem: lack of accountability. When a single party controls Alberta’s single-chamber Legislature, there’s nothing to stop it from imposing major changes with little oversight or meaningful regional input.That’s why it’s time to talk seriously about creating a Provincial Senate: a second, upper chamber designed not to obstruct, but to balance, review, and refine the laws that shape Alberta’s future.Let me explain my reasoning. .Alberta’s democracy is strong, but not perfect. In our current system, the Legislative Assembly holds all lawmaking authority, leaving few checks on its power. This can be dangerous in any political climate, let alone this current one. When a single party holds an outright majority in the Legislative Assembly, there is little meaningful oversight or restraint on government action. This is something that needs to change if we are to remain, as our official Provincial Motto suggests, Strong and Free.At its heart, this proposal is about protecting Alberta’s democracy from future excesses, no matter which party holds power. As a conservative, I am deeply concerned that if the NDP were to, God forbid, form a government again, there would be little to stop the passage of destructive or ideological policies that could and would undermine our province’s prosperity and individual freedoms. But this proposal isn’t just for conservatives. It’s a safeguard for all Albertans today, tomorrow, and for every generation yet to come..MORGAN: Bring on right-to-work legislation.A Provincial Senate would give every region a voice, provide meaningful oversight of government, and create a structural balance that prevents any government from trampling on the rights of Albertans. It’s time for Alberta to lead once again and show that democracy can evolve, strengthen, and adapt for the better.The idea is simple: Alberta needs an upper house to complement the Legislative Assembly, giving every corner of the province a voice in lawmaking. As of 1 November 2025, Alberta has 63 counties and municipal districts (MDs), and the two major cities, Edmonton and Calgary, each have populations exceeding one million. Under this proposal, each county and MD would elect two Senators, while Edmonton and Calgary would each elect four, resulting in a total of 134 Provincial Senators; slightly more than the current number of MLAs, who themselves are elected to represent population centres, rather than specific regions. These numbers were chosen to balance regional fairness with urban representation..Rural and municipal areas, which often feel underrepresented in provincial decision-making, would have a strong, guaranteed voice, while Alberta’s largest urban centres retain proportionate representation. Provincial Senators would serve staggered eight-year terms, with half of the chamber elected every four years during Alberta’s fixed provincial elections. During each election, one Provincial Senator from every county or MD would be up for election, while in Edmonton and Calgary, two Senators would be elected.Elections would use a ranked preferential ballot, where voters can rank candidates as 1st, 2nd, and 3rd choice; ensuring that every Provincial Senator enjoys broad public support, not just a narrow partisan base. To even further encourage fresh ideas and accountability, Provincial Senators should only be legally permitted to serve a maximum total of two terms in the Provincial Senate..BLACKETT: How the Alberta Law Society is undermining Canadian justice, and what you can do about it.The Provincial Senate’s role would not be to obstruct government, but to review, amend, or, when necessary, veto proposed legislation. If the Senate rejects a bill, the Legislative Assembly could override the veto with a two-thirds majority, ensuring that only laws with broad support bypass regional oversight. And if a legislative deadlock persists, for example, if the Senate refuses to pass the same bill twice after three months, the Premier could advise the Lieutenant Governor to dissolve both Houses in a double dissolution election, returning the matter directly to the people.This isn’t theoretical; it’s practical: Alberta has already seen what happens when one party dominates without checks. The Provincial Senate would provide a lawful, democratic mechanism to temper excess, encourage negotiation, and protect the rights and livelihoods of all Albertans..Accountability and non-partisanshipTo avoid the creation of a second tier of political elitists, the Provincial Senate would not form its own separate parties or factions, as has been the trend in the Senate of Canada, since former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came to power in 2015 and began his Reign of Madness. Instead, each existing provincial political party would establish their own countywide or citywide associations, who themselves would then nominate their own slate of senatorial candidates. This would keep the Senate grounded in Alberta’s existing political framework, while still encouraging more independent and regionally diverse representation.The President of the Provincial Senate could be appointed by the Lieutenant Governor on the advice of the Premier, thereby keeping in line with Westminster tradition, but severely limiting the chief executive’s say in upper house appointments. The President would serve as the presiding officer, much like the Speaker of the House; responsible for maintaining order and ensuring the fair conduct of debate. In moments when the President of the Provincial Senate is unavailable, the Provincial Senate’s President Pro Tempore, elected from amongst its members, would serve as the presiding officer. Furthermore, the Provincial Senate could and should also form standing committees; for example, on regional development, infrastructure, environment, or constitutional affairs; to review legislation in detail and hold public hearings..HORTON: Possible Christmas election — Will a Liberal ‘austerity’ budget trigger a snap election?.Crucially, the Senate must not have the power to set its own salaries. Pay for both the Legislative Assembly and the Provincial Senate should be proposed and set by the Legislative Assembly, maintaining transparency and ensuring that no chamber can enrich itself unchecked. To ensure the Provincial Senate remains a stable and enduring part of Alberta’s democracy, any changes to its structure should not be made lightly. I also propose that amendments to the Legislative Assembly Act of Alberta which would affect a future Provincial Senate should require approval through a province-wide referendum, similar to the safeguards in place for introducing new taxes, which Premier Smith herself has set in place. This would ensure that it is the people of Alberta, not simply a future government or legislative majority, who have the final say over any alterations to this institution. .The Alberta Model: A potential blueprint for national reformIf Alberta succeeds in creating a functional Provincial Senate, it could spark something much larger: a national rethinking of how representation and accountability work across Canada.Our federal Senate in Ottawa has long been criticized for being appointed, unaccountable, and regionally uneven. A functioning, elected, and regionally balanced Provincial Senate in Alberta could prove that a better model is possible. It would show that a bicameral legislature, one designed for cooperation, not obstruction, can strengthen democracy at the subnational level and potentially, at the federal level, as well.If this model works, it may well ignite nationwide calls to reform the Canadian Senate itself; calls grounded in actionable real-world results, not simply theoretical positing from people who get paid to think. Imagine every province having a direct say in who represents it in Ottawa: not through undemocratic prime ministerial appointments, but through popular, democratic choice. Alberta could lead that conversation by working example, demonstrating that renewal doesn’t necessarily require tearing apart Confederation, but rather, modernizing it in line with democratic principles and regional respect..SLOBODIAN: When the IRGC comes for a human rights hero and Canada’s gov’t does nothing.It’s time for a real conversation about how Albertans govern ourselves.It’s time to move past the temporary distractions of today’s partisan politics and think about the next fifty years. A Provincial Senate would not weaken democracy: it would strengthen it.If you agree that Alberta deserves better balance and oversight, then please share this idea. Talk to your MLA, your friends, your neighbours, and hell, even your enemies. Start the debate. Because lasting reform always begins with citizens who believe that our beloved province can and must do better. Paul Otto Neumann was raised on a farm in Thorsby, Alberta, where he developed a strong connection to rural life and community values. He has been actively engaged in Alberta politics since his high school years, volunteering with the Wildrose Party and later the United Conservative Party. In recent years, he joined the Alberta Prosperity Project, continuing his commitment to civic involvement and public discourse. He resides with his wife in Ponoka, Alberta.