Opinion

NEUMANN: Lay down the banners — Alberta’s independence movement has been played

Danielle Smith’s non-binding referendum gives Albertans just enough of a voice to contain dissent, but not enough power to deliver a real choice.
Alberta independence supporters gathered to watch Mitch Sylvestre submit the Stay Free Alberta petition.
Alberta independence supporters gathered to watch Mitch Sylvestre submit the Stay Free Alberta petition. WS: Will Vasseur
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Alberta
Danielle Smith
Opinion
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column
October 19 Referendum
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