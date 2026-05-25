NEUMANN: Lay down the banners — Alberta’s independence movement has been played

Paul Otto Neumann was raised on a farm in Thorsby, Alberta, where he developed a strong connection to rural life and community values.Premier Danielle Smith has announced that Alberta will hold a non-binding referendum on October 19, asking whether the province should remain in Canada or begin the constitutional process toward a future binding independence referendum. Smith herself has said she supports Alberta remaining in Canada, even while arguing that Albertans deserve a say on the province’s future.So I say this to my fellow Alberta independence supporters, with bitterness but also with sincerity: lay down the banners.Not because you were wrong. Not because Alberta has been treated fairly. Not because Confederation has suddenly become generous, honourable, or just; and certainly not because Canada has earned our loyalty.Lay them down because the game has been rigged against you at every level.The independence supporters gathered signatures. More than 300,000 of them, enough to force the issue into the open under Alberta’s own democratic process. Then came the legal challenge. Then came the court ruling. Then came the government’s answer: not a clean vote on independence, but a carefully padded, carefully softened, carefully controlled vote on whether we should maybe, someday, perhaps, begin the legal process toward a future binding vote.This is not a democracy. This is democracy placed behind glass..Canadians will object to that language. They will say we have elections, courts, legislatures, rights, charters, procedures, and appeals. And they are correct. Canada has all the furniture of democracy. It has the ceremonies, the forms, the language, and the institutions.What it lacks is the spirit.Canada is a nation of people who have been trained to prefer the safety of prison bars over the uncertainty of freedom. They call their cage stability. They call it submission moderation. They call dependency compassion. They call obedience civic virtue. And when a people like Albertans dare to ask whether they might govern themselves, the Canadian instinct is not to persuade them, but to contain them.That is what the question being asked proved.Even now, the language surrounding this referendum is designed to domesticate the issue. It is “non-binding.” It is “symbolic.” It is “consultative.” It is “a vote to see if people even want a vote,” as one political scientist put it. The very structure of the thing is an insult. It says to Albertans: you may express discontent, but only within the limits approved by the system you are discontented with.And we are supposed to call this “freedom.”.I supported Alberta independence. I still do. I believe Alberta is a nation in all but name: wealthy, industrious, culturally distinct, geographically coherent, and politically alienated from the country that feeds on its prosperity while sneering at its values. I believe Alberta would be better governed by Albertans, rather than by federal politicians who view our energy, our labour, and our wealth as bargaining chips in someone else’s moral theatre.But belief is not the same as power.The uncomfortable truth is that the independence movement has mistaken moral legitimacy for political possibility. It has been assumed that if enough Albertans signed, spoke, organized, and voted, then the system would be forced to honour their will. But Canada is not built that way. Canada is built to manage dissent, not obey it.Quebec came within a hair of leaving in 1995, and Ottawa’s response was not to make Confederation more genuinely voluntary. It was to pass rules ensuring that no province could easily force the issue again.Reuters notes that after the 1995 Quebec referendum, federal legislation gave Parliament the final say over the wording of any proposed provincial referendum and the conditions under which Ottawa would negotiate independence.That is the Canadian bargain: you are free to leave, provided those who want you to stay control the exit..So yes, lay down the banners.Not forever, perhaps. Not in surrender of principle. But in recognition that the current fight has been converted into theatre. The independence supporters are being invited into a maze, and the walls of that maze are made of laws, courts, federal discretion, elite opinion, media hostility, investor panic, and the timid psychology of a country that fears freedom more than injustice.The Canadian establishment knows this. It knows most Canadians will choose order over dignity every time. It knows many Albertans will grumble, vote, complain, and then return to work on Monday. It knows that Canadians have been conditioned to fear the unknown so deeply that they will tolerate almost any insult so long as the lights stay on, and the cheques keep clearing.That is why independence frightens them. Not because it is impossible, but because it would require a type of courage Canada has spent generations breeding out of its people.A free Alberta would require risk. It would require sacrifice. It would require uncertainty. It would require a people willing to step outside the padded cell of Canadian respectability and say: ‘We would prefer to govern ourselves badly, rather than be managed politely by others.’But are there enough such people?I no longer think so..That is the hardest sentence to write.The independence movement was not defeated by argument. They were defeated by the process. They were not beaten in a fair contest of visions. They were absorbed into the machinery. The referendum announcement gives Alberta just enough of a voice to prevent revolt, but not enough power to threaten Confederation. It is a pressure valve, not a doorway.And so the movement must decide whether it wants to continue performing hope for a country that has already decided the outcome.My advice is this: stop begging Canada for permission to be free. Stop mistaking procedural participation for independence. Stop treating every rigged opportunity as a breakthrough. And above all, stop believing that a country addicted to comfort will suddenly choose courage because Alberta made one more argument.Independence may still be right. It may still be just. It may still be the only honest answer to Alberta’s place in Confederation.But the announcement made one thing painfully clear: Canada will not give Alberta freedom through a clean, democratic door. It will offer committees. It will offer symbolic votes. It will offer court fights. It will offer lectures about unity, stability, markets, and national interest. It will offer everything except the one thing that matters.A real choice.So lay down the banners for now. Not because Canada is worthy. Not because Alberta is wrong. But because the prison has won another round, and too many of its inmates still call the bars home.Paul Otto Neumann was raised on a farm in Thorsby, Alberta, where he developed a strong connection to rural life and community values.