NEUMANN: No, Alberta’s independence frustration was not manufactured in Moscow

Paul Otto Neumann was raised on a farm in Thorsby, Alberta, where he developed a strong connection to rural life and community values.It is certainly convenient, but it is not serious.I am an advocate for Alberta independence. I believe Alberta would be better off as an independent nation. In fact, I also believe that Saskatchewan should be invited to join us in forming an independent United Republic of Athabasca: a democratic, resource-rich, Prairie nation built around self-government, equal representation, checks and balances, energy security, agricultural strength, responsible resource development, and respect for the people who actually live here.That belief did not come from Moscow: it came from living in Western Canada for 32 years.The accusation that Russia is somehow behind Alberta’s independence movement is an easy smear. It allows critics to avoid the real debate. Instead of answering Albertans who feel ignored, overtaxed, overruled, and treated as a cash machine by Ottawa, they can simply wave the words “Russia” or “Putin” around and hope the conversation ends.But it should not end there.Foreign interference is a serious issue. No democratic country should be naïve about hostile states using social media, propaganda, or disinformation to aggravate internal divisions. Recent reporting has cited researchers warning that foreign actors, including Russian and American sources, have produced false or manipulative content around Alberta independence. That should be taken seriously, but foreign actors attaching themselves to a debate is not the same thing as creating, funding, leading, or owning it.There is a dangerous habit in Canadian politics. When a regional grievance becomes too loud to ignore, some people stop asking why it exists and start deciding which foreign power must have planted it..That is now happening with Alberta independence.Accusations have circulated that Russia is somehow supporting or encouraging the movement. Foreign interference is a serious issue, and Canada should never be naïve about Russian disinformation. CSIS has warned that foreign states use information manipulation, proxies, and disinformation to influence public debate, and it names Russia among the states involved in foreign interference and espionage against Canada.CSIS also makes an important distinction: lawful advocacy, protest, and dissent are not, by themselves, foreign interference.That distinction matters.On May 6, the Globe and Mail reported that the RCMP found no evidence of foreign interference in Alberta’s independence movement, according to the minister cited in the article. A separate Canadian Press report noted that researchers had identified foreign actors producing false content about Alberta independence, including from Russia and the United States (US), but it also stated that Alberta’s independence movement is rooted in “legitimate grievances.”Those are two very different claims. Foreign actors may attempt to exploit a debate, but that does not mean they created it, control it, fund it, or represent the people involved in it.There is also a basic strategic question that deserves to be asked. Why would Russia want to create another oil-rich competitor on the global market?.Russia is not a marginal energy player by any stretch of the imagination. The US Energy Information Administration says that Russia produced 9.2 million barrels per day of crude oil in 2024, and was the world’s second-largest crude oil exporter in 2023, accounting for 11% of global crude exports, or 4.8 million barrels per day. Alberta, meanwhile, is the engine of Canadian oil production. The Canada Energy Regulator says Alberta accounted for 83.6% of Canada’s crude oil and equivalent production in 2024, while the ATB reported that Alberta reached a record 4.1 million barrels per day in 2025.If Alberta became a more assertive, internationally focused energy jurisdiction, that would obviously not help Moscow. It could mean more non-Russian oil competing for customers, including in Asian markets. The Trans Mountain expansion has already opened new export possibilities, with ATB noting that Alberta oil exports to Asia rose from zero before the expanded pipeline began operations to more than $1.1 billion by October 2025.So the theory needs more than suspicion: it needs evidence.Of course, critics will respond that Russia does not care about oil competition so much as it cares about weakening Canada. That is possible, and Russia has every reason to exploit political division inside NATO-aligned countries. But again, exploitation is not authorship. If a Russian propagandist posts about Alberta independence, that does not mean that Alberta independence is Russian. If a bot repeats a Western grievance, that does not make the grievance fake.Could Russia amplify division in Canada for its own purposes? Absolutely. Russian propaganda does not need to agree with a movement in order to exploit it. It can seize on Western alienation one day, Quebecois Nationalism the next, indigenous grievances after that, and American polarization every hour in between. The purpose is often not to build a coherent policy outcome, but to make democratic countries appear weak, divided, hypocritical, and ungovernable.But amplification is not authorship. Opportunism is not ownership. A Kremlin-aligned website posting about Alberta does not prove that Albertans concerned about Confederation are Russian assets. A bot account repeating a slogan does not erase decades of Western grievances, and a foreign actor trying to exploit a grievance does not make the grievance illegitimate.That is the mistake too many people are making..Instead of debating Alberta’s place in Confederation with sincerity, they reach for the easiest smear available: Russia. It is a convenient way to avoid the harder conversation about federalism, energy policy, equalization, resource development, regional respect, and whether Ottawa has treated Alberta as a partner or merely as a revenue source.People can oppose Alberta independence strongly and still admit that the frustration behind it is homegrown. In fact, anyone who wants Canada to stay united should be the first to admit it. Dismissing Alberta’s anger as foreign manipulation does not strengthen Canada. It tells Albertans that their concerns are not worth hearing unless they have first been cleared by government-aligned central Canadian opinion-makers, such as the CBC.The proper response to foreign interference is transparency, evidence, and enforcement. If a foreign government is funding a group, prove it. If a campaign is breaking Canadian or Albertan law, then by all means investigate and prosecute it. But if the evidence is not there, then national-security language should not be used as a political club.Now, let me be absolutely clear: the Alberta independence movement does not invite foreign interference, does not welcome foreign manipulation, and certainly does not condone it.This is our conversation. It belongs to Albertans, and if Saskatchewan chooses to join it, it belongs to Saskatchewanians too.It does not belong to Moscow, it does not belong to Washington, it does not belong to London; and it most definitely does not belong to those snakes in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Quebec City, or any eastern political class that thinks it has the right to manage and dismiss Western discontent from a distance..We want the Russians, the Americans, the Brits, and anyone else looking to exploit this debate to stay the hell out of our affairs.The future of Alberta should be decided by the people of Alberta. The future of Saskatchewan should be decided by the people of Saskatchewan. No foreign government, foreign media operation, activist network, bot farm, intelligence service, or outside political interest has any legitimate role in directing, funding, manipulating, or hijacking that democratic conversation.That is why accusations of foreign interference must be handled seriously, with evidence, transparency, and law enforcement where necessary. If someone is trying to manipulate the independence debate from abroad, expose them. If laws have been broken, prosecute them. If fake accounts are spreading disinformation, shut them down.But do not confuse outside interference with the Movement itself. We reject foreign meddling completely, while still insisting that Western alienation is real, that Alberta’s grievances are legitimate, and that independence deserves to be discussed openly, honestly, and democratically.We do not need Vladimir Putin to tell us that the Confederation is broken. We live here. We already know.Paul Otto Neumann was raised on a farm in Thorsby, Alberta, where he developed a strong connection to rural life and community values.