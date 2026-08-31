Opinion

NEWELL: Alberta independence rally packs Legislature — movement declares 'nation building' is underway

Despite establishment smears and UCP dismissals, independence leaders are building an independence army to reclaim Alberta's future, and the rest of Canada should be paying very close attention.
Alberta Legislature Rally
Alberta Legislature RallyImage courtesy of Wanda Philip
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Alberta
Jeff Rath
Alberta Legislature
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Independence
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Rally
Western
Opinion Column
Mitch Sylvestre
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news