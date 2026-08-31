NEWELL: Alberta independence rally packs Legislature — movement declares 'nation building' is underway

Larke Newell is a freelance journalist who divides her time between Canada and Panama. Being very concerned about the state of her country, she writes articles to draw attention to current issues.On Saturday, I watched one more step in the building of a nation. The organizers and leaders of the Alberta independence movement deserve to be commended.Attendance at the rally in Edmonton at the legislature was impressive, and the enthusiasm was palpable. Between 900 and 1200 people attended with great enthusiasm. Over one thousand others watched online. The sea of blue clothing and flags signified strength and determination. Each keynote speaker offered valid, sincere points.There were very few protesters present, and all but two of them were calm. They spoke at length with our people, genuinely interested in our point of view. Two nasty women were out of control and screamed expletives until the security team ushered them out.General Council Jeffrey Rath was his usual outspoken self. Rath’s main talking points included the judicial system being “under the government thumb” while trampling on our rights and freedoms. He criticized Quebec for refusing to develop its natural resources while greedily accepting huge equalization payments from Alberta. Additionally, he addressed Danielle Smith’s announcement that a referendum would be illegal and therefore unattainable, even with a win on October 19, declaring this patently untrue. He also proposed a new Alberta constitution based on checks and balances, where both the Attorney General and Auditor General would be duly elected and hold the authority to charge politicians who participate in illegal activities..Lawyer Shawn Buckley, whose focus is on protecting our Charter rights, chose the COVID-19/vaccine mandate as his topic. He reiterated the lack of reparation even at this late date. Medical personnel remain unable to admit publicly that both the COVID-19 protocol and the vaccines were harmful. The vaccine-injured are still being treated like lepers rather than being compensated and given prompt and ongoing medical treatment. Vaccine-injured members of our armed forces remain under threat of court-martial if they admit to it. The details are not allowed to be entered on their medical charts.Buckley alluded to the Allison Inquiry led by Dr. Dean Allison, which mentions numerous countries such as Denmark that have halted vaccines being mandatory for children. He concluded his discourse by stating that “it is time to make a choice. People must think of the future of their grandchildren.”The final speaker was the man spearheading the movement, Mitch Sylvestre. Dedicated to the cause, he is a man with a mission. Sylvestre stated emphatically that his goal is “for Alberta to return to the way it was when I grew up.” He tirelessly recruits new members and is hopeful that more and more young people will be welcomed into the movement.He proclaimed proudly that Alberta independence is the longest-running grassroots movement in the history of Alberta, currently boasting over 300,000 members. He urged new members to join the UCP to have a voice within the movement. It will take 1.2 million for an assured win.In the words of Alberta’s Byfield: “Alberta’s grievances are real, legitimate, and not going away. Instead, with each passing year, they have accumulated. We have protested. Negotiated. Elected governments promising change. Yet the underlying problem persists.”Additional speakers, such as Leighton Grey, Maycee and Madison Holmes, and Paul J. Loewen, took the opportunity to add to the comprehensive discussion as well. Their love for Alberta shone like a beacon.Larke Newell is a freelance journalist who divides her time between Canada and Panama. Being very concerned about the state of her country, she writes articles to draw attention to current issues.