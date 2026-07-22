NEWELL: Alberta’s choice — independence or submission

Larke Newell is a freelance journalist who divides her time between Canada and Panama. Being very concerned about the state of her country, she writes articles to draw attention to current issues.I am opening with an article I had published in a local newspaper. It is in rebuttal to a scathing but not very factual article I read therein.“Let me be clear. Most Albertans who are researching and contemplating separation are deeming it a last resort. They, like myself, can no longer stand by and watch the complete destruction and annihilation of our once strong and proud country. We would all like nothing more than to revert back to our beloved, prosperous, stable Canada. Sadly, it has become painfully obvious that the globalist regime, including Carney and his ilk, will never return to the old ways. Their narcissistic power and greed have set them on an agenda aimed at nothing but their own (and their handlers) total encompassing empowerment and enrichment. Why delude ourselves any longer? They have absolutely no empathy for, or loyalty to, Canadians, especially Albertans, who dare to fight back.”Albertans are being vilified and ridiculed unfairly by leftists and elitists who, as usual, fail to let real facts interfere with their venomous diatribes.For instance, David Olive of the Toronto Sun wrote: “Without Alberta, Canada would no longer have to subsidize Alberta’s oilpatch.” Excuse me? Reality check as explained by Fairness Alberta: “The oil and gas sector is Canada’s largest export and contributes massively to our GDP, supports our currency, and is the largest positive net contributor to Ottawa’s bottom line through generated revenue. From 2007-2023, Albertans subsidized the federation an average of $20 billion each year or $300,000 per Alberta family of four over seventeen years.”Which brings to mind equalization payments, which are conveniently either never mentioned or glossed over. As is in Mr. Olive’s column: “Alberta doesn’t do gratitude. It does righteous indignation ad nauseam.”In actuality, Alberta receives no equalization payments. None. Nada. Zero. Perhaps some indignation may be warranted?.So, yes, Albertans have had enough over taxation, cronyism, bureaucracy, overreach, and dismissive arrogance. We are done bending the knee.In the words of Ezra Levant of Rebel News: “Albertans are shunned, demonized, mocked, and attacked. Alberta and Saskatchewan are not the ‘deciders.’ They are just the people who keep paying the bills for the whole country.”“Canada, and especially Alberta, have changed immeasurably in five years in a devastatingly negative way and at breakneck speed. What other option is left to us other than separation? We refuse to go down with the ship.”To elaborate on my above theme, we no longer have the luxury of sitting back and being complacent. The Liberal government is destroying our country from the inside out. Overspending (sending billions of dollars to other countries while bankrupting our own), excessive taxes such as the carbon tax nonsense, and alienating our biggest trading partner and one-time friend, the United States, while cozying up to China, are only a sampling of their malfeasance.Lest we forget the ever-present “green policy,” which we all know is nothing but another money grab for the wealthy. China produces more emissions in a week than Canada produces in a year, yet we are pressured to do better while Carney courts the Chinese.Moving on to the federal election debacle. To quote Jacqualine Haller: “The corruption of the Liberal government has been revealed. What occurred during the 2025 federal election cycle was a violation of the electoral freedom of every Canadian. Electoral freedom does not exist when the government curates, filters, and suppresses which leadership voices and platforms Canadians are permitted to hear and know about. Choice requires disclosure, visibility, and access, none of which existed for Canadians during the 2025 federal election due to the illegal actions of the Liberal government.”.And this from Scott Ede: “We watched Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew leap in to defend Confederation — not surprising from a province heavily dependent on the current financial structure. And over in BC, perhaps the most socialist premier in Canada continues pushing anti-oil rhetoric while happily benefiting from the wealth Alberta generates. Funny how quickly they come together when the piggy bank threatens to leave the table. That’s why these leaders are suddenly tripping over themselves trying to shut this movement down. Not because they love Alberta.”Mr. Ede was correct in saying that the waffling Mark Carney is the biggest hypocrite of all. From spending years stifling our energy projects to making vague promises with Premier Smith about a new pipeline. Panic is setting in, but never doubt that if Alberta halts the movement and settles back into being an obedient little puppet, we will be stuffed back under the boot straps.As for his hollow pipeline promise, his new deal with Premier David Eby makes it obvious that he still speaks with a forked tongue. Keeping the tanker ban in place and mandatory revenue sharing hands Eby unprecedented financial leverage entirely at Alberta’s expense.Carney’s theatrical side-of-mouth promises are camouflaging some important facts. Due to his destabilization of Canada and oil in particular, private investors are not lining up to build this mythical pipeline. They have watched the Trans Mountain fiasco and Kinder Morgan walking away after exorbitant costs; activists and regulators made it impossible for them to finish the project.Barry Appleton wrote a glaring piece on Carney’s total lack of interest in improving the fate of Canadians. In part: “This week I sat in a hearing room in Washington while officials of the US weighed whether to place new tariffs on Canadian goods. I returned home sickened. Across three days of hearings, I was the only witness with a Canadian connection to appear. No one came on behalf of the government of Canada. The invitation for a Canadian chair sat empty. Many American companies attended seeking tariff vengeance against foreign competitors, and Canada let it stand unopposed. Canada sent no person into that room, and no elbows.”As for Mr. Carney’s threat of using the Emergencies Act to stop Alberta from leaving, perhaps he should go back and read the fine print (unlike Trudeau with the Freedom Convoy). The Emergencies Act is not a tool for the federal government to block lawful provincial democratic processes or political debates. Albertans will never succumb to that treatment ever again.Gordon Baron was correct when he warned us, “Democracies rarely collapse overnight. They erode slowly through complacency, silence, and captured institutions until one day the change becomes irreversible. This moment demands courage. Canadians — this is the moment.”Larke Newell is a freelance journalist who divides her time between Canada and Panama. Being very concerned about the state of her country, she writes articles to draw attention to current issues.