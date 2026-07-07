Opinion

NEWELL: Canada's China problem — why the Chinese Communist Party is winning while Ottawa looks away

Weak political leadership, foreign influence, and economic dependence have left Canada vulnerable to Beijing's expanding reach.
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Canada
Money Laundering
China
Beijing
Mark Carney
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