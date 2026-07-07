NEWELL: Canada's China problem — why the Chinese Communist Party is winning while Ottawa looks away

Larke Newell is a freelance journalist who divides her time between Canada and Panama. Being very concerned about the state of her country, she writes articles to draw attention to current issues.There is an insidious virus worming its evil way into the very core of our world. No, not another coronavirus but an extremely lethal threat.The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), led by Xi Jinping, has been methodically infiltrating not only Canada but also other targets for years, with the sole aim of elevating China to the position of world leader. This man and the CCP are “honoured guests of the dark side” and will stop at nothing to obtain their goals.It is also painfully obvious that Mark Carney, our prime minister, feels the same. When confronted with money laundering, election interference, and technical hacking, which have been carried out by the CCP, Carney’s response was lukewarm.During his tenure as Director of the FBI in the United States, Christopher Wray repeatedly warned that “the Chinese Communist Party has long been working on its ability to take out U.S. infrastructure. China’s hacking program is more significant and larger than that of any other nation.”Seeking to open the eyes of the “powers that be” in Canada, The Bureau podcast did a full segment with American investor Marc Cohodes in which he illustrated the full extent of the CCP infiltration of Canada. The most ominous and readily noticeable CCP canker is the money laundering present in Vancouver and Toronto. Calling these cities “criminal hotspots,” he draws attention to the amount of people with “inordinate sums of money which they had not earned.” Duffel bags of money going in and out of casinos are a regular event. In 2014, a BC Inquiry discovered over $1 billion in cash travelling through government casinos that can be explained in two words — drug cash, being delivered by carriers from China..As it now stands, approximately $10 billion per year is being laundered through Vancouver real estate. High-end condos are being erected and purchased for millions of dollars. But, curiously, they remain unoccupied. Lest this be misconstrued by those eager to call “racist,” I hasten to acknowledge that there are thousands of honest, good, hardworking Chinese people living in Canada who are upright citizens, sometimes for generations, and hate the CCP as much or more than we do.Yes, the CCP is the backbone, but rest assured, there is treachery being carried out by our own countrymen at the highest levels. Lawyers, investors, industrialists, as well as our own government members, are all eager to get their greedy hands on a piece of the pie. Panda Bonds are one more example of this rot. Under the Christy Clark umbrella, BC raised millions, which, plainly put, was selling money overseas. The catch — the money remained overseas, serving no use to Canadians. Or at least honest Canadians. Unfortunately, those millions have never returned to Canada, other than to Panda Bond owners who are able to run money into Canada from Asia. Why is BC taking on debt in China? Money laundering, fentanyl, the housing crisis, human trafficking, and homelessness all lead back to the CCP involvement, assisted by Ms. Clark and all those who have followed.Security guards or military personnel? While our federal government minions are busy confiscating hunting rifles and competition target shooting guns from Canadians, and spending millions of taxpayers’ money to do it, foreign state-owned corporations from China are deploying armed “agents” with banned assault rifles with the supposed intention of guarding their energy projects in Fort McMurray.The word is out and reported by Westgate Sentinel that a truck driver delivering to a PetroChina site spotted armed guards lurking there and carrying fully automatic AK-47s complete with thirty-round magazines..These weapons cannot legally be carried on industrial sites in Canada. The driver says he was escorted and given very limited access, as well as not being allowed to unload his cargo, but required to stand down while the Chinese did it. When did Alberta’s oilsand project get usurped in this unforgivable way? About 200,000 barrels of oil per day are being stolen and shipped to China via a pipeline to the BC coast. Carney’s shadowy deal with China in January succeeded in opening the door to even more foreign investment in our energy sector.One of the many toxic ways the CCP uses to gain such a strong foothold in Canada and other countries is through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This is, put simply, a project introduced by none other than Xi Jinping in which he proposes to “enhance connectivity throughout the world to strengthen economic and security interests while bolstering overseas development.” Developing and connecting hard infrastructure with neighbouring countries would considerably reduce the cost and speed of transporting a broader range of trade goods with fewer regulations. Put simply, the BRI would be in the position to steer the trade, investment, and connectivity between China and other countries. Wealthy countries in the world are extremely skeptical, especially the United States. Enter the unusual and puzzling projects President Donald Trump proposed, which have sent shockwaves around the world. The repossessing of the Panama Canal? The purchase of Greenland? But now, looking at the whole picture, President Trump has a method to his madness. He has identified these countries as potential choke points for the CCP to utilize militarily. International maritime security depends on these strategic countries and their waterways for rapid response. .The Panama Canal is owned by Panama, but China has succeeded in worming its way into developing a BRI facility there at more than one of the ports. Thankfully, the President of Panama has recognized this situation and has regained ownership of the concessions.Speaking to the Greenland issue, which is next on Trump’s list: Greenland and the Arctic are rich in natural resources such as raw earth minerals, oil, and natural gas. Both China and Russia are hot on that trail. China now controls most of the world’s rare earth minerals, which are essential for the production of electronics and critical defence.Perhaps rather than fighting President Trump, it is time to join forces in order to retrieve what is ours. First on the agenda would be co-operation and mutual trust between the two allies. Any bank accounts found to be associated with the CCP would be closed, and the money seized immediately. All the Canadian institutions that have been infiltrated by the CCP or Liberal greed need to be thoroughly gutted and replaced. Serious problems need ruthless and powerful solutions. “It is now time to bite into the bitter rind of truth.”Larke Newell is a freelance journalist who divides her time between Canada and Panama. Being very concerned about the state of her country, she writes articles to draw attention to current issues.