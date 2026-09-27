Opinion

NEWELL: CPP is the latest on Carney’s chopping block

The new $50 billion Brookfield partnership puts hard-earned Canadian pensions at risk.
Mark Carney and CPP on the chopping block
Mark Carney and CPP on the chopping blockImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Canada Pension Plan
Mark Carney
Opinion
Cpp Investment Board
Opinion Column
Brookfield Asset Management
Maple Leaf Fund
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