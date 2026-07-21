Opinion

NEWELL: Hope won’t stop Alberta independence — Danielle Smith needs results, not rhetoric

From an ‘imaginary pipeline’ to questionable federal deals, Albertans are being asked to trust promises that lack substance.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior. WS/David Wiechnik
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Mark Carney
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