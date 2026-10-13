NEWELL: October 19 is creeping closer — get ready

Larke Newell is a freelance journalist who divides her time between Canada and Panama. Being very concerned about the state of her country, she writes articles to draw attention to current issues.Both sides of the Alberta independence debate are stepping up their game as the big vote draws near. No, not whether to leave Canada, but whether to open the door to a referendum concerning the same.The debate has become not two different sides of a coin, but two totally different coins. While Alberta independence is a peaceful, logical movement, many on the other side have become rude and abusive, with some even behaving irrationally, both verbally and physically. Those carrying Alberta flags are being attacked and thrown to the ground, vehicles have been kicked and pounded, and Alberta independence highway signs have been vandalized. Even the City of Calgary has removed these signs.In contrast, I attended a pro-independence information meeting recently and was impressed by the professionalism of each and every speaker, as well as the attendees. Calm logic prevailed throughout.Thomas Lucaszik’s nondisclosure of donations and expenses for his Forever Canadian movement has now been well documented, so that subject need not be addressed.However, the movement itself has been oversimplified. It would rather continue to hope that Ottawa will come to its senses and give Alberta its due. Frankly, that ship has sailed. Empty promises and simply being ignored and scorned have gone on for far too long, with no light at the end of the tunnel..The arguments are as follows:Federalist Camp (FC): Indigenous and treaty risk.Alberta Independence (AI): The independence movement has developed fair positions to offer the 46 bands in Alberta. The current system is clearly not working. Power, money, and greed dominate among the chiefs and councils, while ordinary people wallow in poverty without home ownership or other incentives. This paternalistic system would be replaced by property ownership, revenue sharing, treaty respect, and prosperity for all members of the bands.FC: Their next argument is trade. Alberta benefits from CUSMA as well as established market access. Leaving would cause chaos with customs, currency, and recognition. AI: Our illustrious prime minister is systematically eroding each of these. He is refusing to meet regarding CUSMA, alienating the US, and more. As well, Alberta already has pipelines, rail, highways, storage hubs, processing capacity, and deep ties with the US.Case in point: Alberta has a network of eighteen foreign trade offices worldwide..Constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson explains further, “If Alberta were to receive independence, our elections would be solely Albertan and not preordained in Ottawa as they are currently. We already have airports, police stations, hospitals, trade across provinces, banks, data sharing, and border agencies. It is not like we would be starting from scratch.”“Ontario and Quebec would never decide not to trade with Alberta. We are their third largest trading partner. If, by some strange decision, they opted to do that, I repeat, Alberta has a network of eighteen foreign trade offices worldwide.”“As for border security and the never-ending drug crisis. As an independent country, Alberta could establish a secure international border through the Rocky Mountains, complete with checkpoints. This would also aid in the immigration debacle.”“Addressing the bugaboos of climate change and net zero policies — out they go. Alberta would then enjoy the lowest corporate and income taxes anywhere in Canada. Rather than companies and businesses leaving in droves, they would be flocking to Alberta.”“Canada holds the world’s third-largest oil reserves, which will soon face serious challenges. Our most important customer is the US, and observe what is happening with that relationship, thanks once more to our little emperor. If Alberta were an independent country, it would enable us to pursue additional customers, infrastructure, and trade agreements.”.The points made by Mr. Wilson are valid, as are the ones below:The Liberal government, Justin Trudeau, and Mark Carney refused to open up our resources and are still busy handing out our money to foreign countries as if it were Halloween candy. If not for this, we would be a thriving and prosperous country with no thought of independence.After we achieve our independence, the disgusting MAID program will no longer exist, and our veterans will be honoured and looked after as they should be. Our free speech rights will be maintained and not slowly taken away bit by bit.The equalization payment situation has been flogged to death, so surely even the diehard ‘stay in Canada’ supporters can see how abusive that is.In summary, leaving Canada will be complicated but far from impossible. Staying is humiliating, irrational, and very expensive.Larke Newell is a freelance journalist who divides her time between Canada and Panama. Being very concerned about the state of her country, she writes articles to draw attention to current issues.