Larke Newell is a freelance journalist who divides her time between Canada and Panama. Being very concerned about the state of her country, she writes articles to draw attention to current issues.The Rural Community Immigration Pilot was officially given permanent status on November 9. In spite of all Prime Minister Mark Carney’s fairy tale rhetoric, it is just one more step on his vile agenda.“This is an important development for Canada’s immigration future,” declares our illustrious prime minister, he of the forked tongue.This golden opportunity is supposedly a pathway to permanent residence for skilled foreign workers and international graduates who want to settle in smaller communities. To do what? Defecate in our parks? Beat up and rape our women? Riot in our streets? Make a shambles of our small towns as they have in our cities? If only what he says were the real picture, I would agree wholeheartedly. I acknowledge that thousands of immigrants desire a new and better life. But they come in the legal way and desperately want to follow our rules and fit into our society. The current situation is not that way. And once again, there will be no follow-through, no transparency, and no rules followed.“Communities will identify priority sectors and occupations, designate eligible employers, and recommend suitable candidates.”In reality, another example of employers being bribed handsomely to hire these newcomers, leaving yet more of our own people unemployed.“Candidates must secure employment with a designated employer and obtain a recommendation from the economic development organization responsible for the participating community. They must also meet requirements covering work experience, education, language proficiency, settlement funds, and their intention to settle in the community.”.From the official list of requirements (partial):Generally, at least one year of qualifying work experience within the previous three years.Education — a qualifying Canadian educational credential or recognized foreign equivalent.Approved English or French language test results meeting the applicable occupational threshold.Sufficient money to support settlement in Canada, unless an exemption applies.So you mean like all the foreign truckers that were let loose on our highways to cause mayhem and death? Those who cannot speak English, much less read it sufficiently for road signs or driver's tests.The following are the first lucky fourteen to participate in this wonderful opportunity:Nova Scotia – Pictou CountyOntario – North Bay, Sudbury, Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder BayManitoba – Steinbach, Altona/Rhineland, BrandonSaskatchewan – Moose JawAlberta – ClaresholmBritish Columbia – West Kootenay, North Okanagan Shuswap, and Peace LiardThe government plans to increase rural immigration admission gradually over the next three years.“The program is intended for communities outside Quebec, which operates its own economic immigration selection system.” Are you listening, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith?It remains to be seen how Carney’s latest scheme will play out, but to most of us it is a foregone conclusion. Not to mention the fact that our housing, employment, healthcare, and prices will be once again ignored and stretched to new limits.Larke Newell is a freelance journalist who divides her time between Canada and Panama. Being very concerned about the state of her country, she writes articles to draw attention to current issues.