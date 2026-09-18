NEWELL: The death of Canadian democracy — apathetic citizens are ignoring the march toward a police state

Larke Newell is a freelance journalist who divides her time between Canada and Panama. Being very concerned about the state of her country, she writes articles to draw attention to current issues.Bills C-2, C-8, and C-9. Why are Canadians being so apathetic about them? Why are we simply shrugging our shoulders and carrying on with life as usual? In the words of John Carpay of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, “Canada will be a police state by Christmas if these bills are allowed to pass.”Is it lack of knowledge? Disbelief? Sense of futility? By now it is generally acknowledged that Prime Minister Mark Carney has restructured the federal government in order that he and his cronies are able to quietly pass any bill or law that they wish with no debate whatsoever. This is no longer a democracy. Canada is no longer the country that we were so proud of and was admired worldwide.These three bills are merely additional ways to erode transparency, criminalize dissent, and allow secret government actions against innocent people, leaving them with no legal recourse.Bill C-2, the Strong Borders Act, is packaged as an effort to secure the Canada-US border but goes far beyond that. It empowers government entities to have unfettered powers of surveillance over all of our electronic devices and services. It would allow them, with no warrant, to inspect our computers and phones at will. It would allow Canada Post to open our private mail with no judicial authority. Additionally, anyone who provides a service such as car rental companies, hotels, banks, and medical facilities would be forced, again with no warrant, to provide law enforcement with whatever information they require on you, the customers or clients. It would also pave the way for the sharing of your private data with other countries. In effect, this bill takes away our security and rights, thus putting our freedom at risk..Bill C-8 amends the Telecommunications Act. Explained clearly, rather than in Carney’s double-speak, it gives the federal cabinet (all Liberals) the unfettered power to eject people from the internet, and it can be done secretly. Carney invokes “safety and security” to justify this huge overreach, but in reality, the Criminal Code currently deals with hacking, fraud, and cyber attacks. In other words, C-8 would be unnecessary except for Mark Carney’s devious motives. This bill can compel your telephone provider to restrict or remove your services and disconnect you from digital networks under the cover of gag provisions to prevent media scrutiny.Bill C-9 encompasses “doubling maximum sentences when hate is found.” Who would determine hate and to what degree? It would be at a judge’s discretion, and it is common knowledge that our Canadian judges are severely compromised by the current government. Bill C-9 opens the door to a similar nightmare that occurred during the vaccine mandate debacle. Mr. Carpay explained that, “If your neighbour fears that you MIGHT commit a hate speech crime, they can go to court and seek a judge’s order to place you under house arrest.”This bill removes our defence for religious expression and adds new hate-related offences, as well as offences for intimidation around schools and communities. Independent writers and bloggers, social media users, and faith communities would be affected.Fellow Canadians, it is imperative that we fight back. Contact your MP’s. Tell them these bills are betrayals of our rights and freedoms. Threaten to no longer vote for them if they vote for these bills. Your voices are desperately needed to halt the total destruction of our country.Larke Newell is a freelance journalist who divides her time between Canada and Panama. Being very concerned about the state of her country, she writes articles to draw attention to current issues.