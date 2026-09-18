Opinion

NEWELL: The death of Canadian democracy — apathetic citizens are ignoring the march toward a police state

From secret mail openings to warrantless digital surveillance, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s legislation is stripping away our constitutional rights while the public sleepwalks right into it.
Dystopian Maple Leaf
Dystopian Maple LeafImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Strong Borders Act
digital surveillance
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