Opinion

NEWELL: The glaring difference between the US and Canadian militaries — besides the obvious

While Washington reviews standards to keep the US military elite, Canada swaps rigorous training for virtue signalling — leaving veterans with MAiD instead of honours.
Woke Military
Woke MilitaryImage courtesy of Grok
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Canadian Armed Forces
Maid
Medical Assistance In Dying
Us Military
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Pete Hegseth
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