NEWELL: The glaring difference between the US and Canadian militaries — besides the obvious

Larke Newell is a freelance journalist who divides her time between Canada and Panama. Being very concerned about the state of her country, she writes articles to draw attention to current issues.Canadians are ashamed. Our military has been in disarray and pitifully inferior for years, but since Justin Trudeau and then Mark Carney have been at the helm of our country, it has deteriorated even more.Conversely, the citizens of the United States (US) are still proud of their mighty army and the men who serve.To actually compare the two, equipment to equipment and personnel to personnel, would be utterly humiliating for us, so I will restrict my comments to a select few facts.Regarding the medical standards of their servicemen and women, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has recently ordered a review of these standards in order to determine the requirements, stating that the Department of Defence would never “compromise our high standards and that young Americans seeking to serve in the greatest fighting force in history must be physically and mentally fit.” That says it all.According to recent reports, our Canadian military is in a sad state of disarray. Ignoring the atrocious inventory, or lack thereof, of our equipment, the personnel issue is abominable. Not to put too fine a point on it, and at the risk of being labelled as racist and all the other buzzwords spewed by the lefties, virtue signalers, and paid agitators, this situation is due to Carney’s changes to the Canadian Armed Forces recruitment process.These changes include the lifting of restrictions on certain health and mental health issues, the reduction of security screening, the aptitude test abruptly dropped, and most importantly, the door opened wide for more and more unvetted and unqualified foreign “permanent residents.”.Indeed, many of these new recruits can barely speak either English or French and, incredibly, many can barely read. This begs the question of the efficiency of future radio communication during tactical environments. As well, many of these so-called permanent residents have only enjoyed that distinction for three months.Additionally, and not surprisingly, they have difficulty working cohesively with their female counterparts. Never in their previous lives has it been necessary for them to respect women and treat them as their equals.Factor in the infighting between cultural groups and extremely low fitness levels, and trouble brews.From another angle, currently in Canada, lawful civilian gun owners are experiencing widespread gun confiscation. Yet, non-citizens of our country are eagerly being handed military weapons and carte blanche authority to use them.The hue and cry from the federal government is their declaration that recruitment is up and climbing fast, supposedly closing the gap regarding the at least 14,000 personnel shortfall. As stated by Commander Belheumer of military personnel, “We may have more bodies in the barracks, but the CAF are far less Canadian and there will be consequences.”.The sad truth is that, after selfless sacrifice and service, even veterans are treated despicably in Canada, as opposed to their US counterparts.Recently, President Trump presented retired Marine Corps Vietnam fighter James Capers the coveted Medal of Honour. This was the culmination of a sixty-year effort to secure the honour for the eighty-eight-year-old hero. Second Lieutenant Capers suffered extremely serious injuries while saving his men from an enemy ambush in 1967. Unfortunately, his commanding officer was tragically killed before the Medal of Honour paperwork was signed. After countless years of tireless effort by many, the much-deserved award was presented.In a statement following the ceremony at the White House, Senator Tim Scott stated, “Major James Capers overcame humble beginnings to become an American hero. His sacrifice and selflessness on behalf of his brothers in arms embody the American spirit and what it means to go above and beyond the call of duty.”On the Canadian side, well, our veterans get offered MAiD (Medical Assistance in Dying).Larke Newell is a freelance journalist who divides her time between Canada and Panama. Being very concerned about the state of her country, she writes articles to draw attention to current issues.