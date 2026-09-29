NEWELL: The globalist illusion — Carney's EU alliance is a threat to Canada

Larke Newell is a freelance journalist who divides her time between Canada and Panama. Being very concerned about the state of her country, she writes articles to draw attention to current issues.I just heard via a reliable source that the European Union (EU) countries have dismissed Prime Minister Mark Carney and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen “Associate Member” nonsense. This was simply a deal put together by the two of them with no discussion whatsoever with their constituents or member countries. It seems that Canadians were not the only players being left in the dark as sneaky Carney attempted to make this a “fait accompli.”Not surprising, however. For fifteen months and counting, the little man has run his own private fiefdom with no discussion or input whatsoever. Canada found out the dirty little secret from a leak in the Wall Street Journal.What exactly does associate member even mean? There is no such category in any EU treaty. The House of Commons is in recess. So, with no debate and no bill, Carney and von der Leyen were set on stealthily taking one more step towards the globalist agenda. What about CETA? That is our trade deal with Europe that has been in place since 2017. Europe is already asking for our energy. We do not need to join the EU to sell our oil and gas. We need pipelines, when all we have received are empty promises.This big show was simply Carney grandstanding in order to childishly thumb his nose at President Donald Trump. Unfortunately, he is being naive. Any alliance with the EU would only end with the EU dictating all the rules. Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland all opted out of the EU to avoid their policies on the regulation of agriculture, fisheries, border security, immigration, and net zero. Members must also pay equalization payments to smaller and poorer countries. Sound familiar, Alberta?.Let us begin with immigration, which we all realize was the brainchild of Justin Trudeau and has been devastating in its entirety. If Canada were to join the EU, the end result would be total dominance of our immigration policy with the use of migrant quotas. In a prior year, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary rejected the use of migrant quotas, but the EU ignored them and proceeded full steam ahead. The EU would salivate at Canada’s land mass and would consider it a perfect place for the continued influx of immigrants.There would be more money bleeding out of our country as each member state must contribute a portion of their gross national income. As well, the EU charges tariffs (oh, that nasty word again) for doing business with countries not belonging to it.Back to President Trump. As usual, he holds all the leverage in this situation as well. If he recognizes bad intent, not only Canada’s but Europe’s access to the US market will be on the line. Tread softly lest you awaken the sleeping giant.In conclusion, Canada does not need another dictator, which is what Carney has become. We need an elected representative government that is actually accountable.Larke Newell is a freelance journalist who divides her time between Canada and Panama. Being very concerned about the state of her country, she writes articles to draw attention to current issues.