Opinion

NEWELL: The globalist illusion — Carney's EU alliance is a threat to Canada

The ‘Associate Member’ nonsense was never about trade — it was always about thumbing his nose at Trump.
Maple Leaf Marionette In front of European Union
Maple Leaf Marionette In front of European UnionImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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European Union
Eu
European Commission
Ursula Von Der Leyen
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Globalist
EU associate member
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