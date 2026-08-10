Opinion

NEWELL: The secret invasion — how AI data centres are transforming North America

Behind the promise of jobs and technological progress lies a complex debate over water usage, energy grids, and government transparency.
AI Data Centre
AI Data CentreImage courtesy of Larke Newell
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ai
Artificial Intelligence
Electricity
Chatgpt
Opinion
Opinion Column
water usage
AI data centres
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news