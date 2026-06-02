Opinion

NEWELL: The untouchable elite — how chiefs, councils, and politicians built a system without accountability

Billions in public funding, disputed claims, and controversial land agreements have fueled growing concerns that a small group of Indigenous and political leaders are benefiting while the communities they represent remain left behind.
Indigenous people counting money
Indigenous people counting moneyImage courtesy of Grok
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