The decision last week by the majority of U.S. congressmen and senators to continue to fund Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself — $300 million in security assistance for Ukraine authorized by the House of Representatives — was a welcome reminder that despite increasing isolationist noise from some American lawmakers, most see support for Ukraine as in the interest of their country, and the West more generally.
Thar $300 million was part of the annual defense appropriation but Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz both proposed amendments to strip that out. Greene’s measure lost 341 to 89 and Gaetz’s failed by 358 to 70, with a majority in both parties opposing such 1930s-style, neo-isolationism.
To grasp why the siren song of isolationism is on the rise however, consider three reasons often advanced for opposing western (including American, Canadian, and European) aid to Ukraine: Russia’s ostensible historic claim to Ukraine; past NATO/American promises; and Ukrainian corruption.
Russian President Vladimir Putin often contends that Ukraine is not a real country but part of Russia.
This is unfounded. Beginning with the introduction of Christianity in 988, Kyiv became the spiritual capital of Rus and Ukraine was later conquered by Catherine the Great, but such conquests can hardly be the basis for the international order today. With the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Ukraine became an independent country and its territorial integrity was guaranteed by the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia itself in the 1994 Budapest Memorandum. That commitment must be honored.
As for Putin’s claim before the invasion, that NATO’s eastward expansion was aggressive and threatened Russia’s borders, this makes no sense unless Russia was not planning to live in peace with its neighbours.
How, for example, could living next door to a democracy like Poland or the Baltic Republic possibly endanger Russia? In fact, the aggression has mostly run the other way. It was the Soviet Union that invaded Poland in 1939 as part of the actualized Soviet Union/Nazi Germany secret Molotov-Ribbentrop pact that carved up Poland between the two tyrannies. It was also the Soviet Union that invaded and swallowed up the Baltic Republics—Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania— in 1940.
Moreover, Putin’s claim that there was a written or tacit agreement in 1989 not to expand NATO eastward has been denied by then U.S. Secretary of State James Baker and then Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev.
On Ukrainian corruption, since the Maidan Uprising of 2013 and the expulsion of the pro-Russian oligarch Viktor Yanuvkoyvch, the current government has stepped up efforts to root it out. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in fact fired a plethora of senior Ukrainian government officials this past January, in the midst of war, to try and root out such corruption.
For his entire time in power, Putin has tried to re-establish a Russian veto over the foreign policy of its former captive states, including weaponry. Putin does not want to restore the Soviet Union. He is an anti-Soviet authoritarian populist. Instead, Putin’s imperial agenda is aimed at gathering the Slavic peoples of Europe back into the fold of the motherland.
This utopian vision of a “new world” has been fed by his ideologues including Aleksandr Dugin, the Russian ultranationalist and political thinker. Dugin employs the blood and soil imagery of fascism, recycled from Martin Heidegger’s commitment to the Third Reich. Dugin’s influence and Putin’s endorsement of it are also why Putin’s claim that Volodymyr Zelensky — who is Jewish — heads a fascist regime, not only has zero basis in fact but instead is rather the reverse: the fascism is inherent in Dugin’s thinking and in Putin’s rhetoric.
If Putin is not expelled from Ukraine, he will not stop there but will go on to menace other democracies. It is why liberal democracies have a common interest in supporting Ukraine’s war effort.
Unfortunately, that view is not held as strongly as it once was in the western democracies, the U.S. included. It is why the neo-isolationists, albeit a minority in the Republican Party, have abandoned Ronald Reagan’s policy that freedom had to be defended and supported both at home and abroad.
Some isolationists like American journalist Mollie Hemingway only want America to avoid foreign entanglements, which has a pedigree stretching back to George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. Others like Tucker Carlson actually endorse Putin’s false historical claims about his right to invade.
If there is a bright spot in all this, it is that despots often start wars, but just as often they are crippled by them. Russia found this out the hard way in 1905 (the Russo-Japanese War) and 1979 (the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.)
It almost happened again with Yevgeny Prighozin’s recent near-coup, which was Putin’s aggression in Ukraine boomeranging back against him at home.
Moreover, since Putin launched the invasion supposedly to halt NATO’s expansion, NATO has added new members on Russia’s borders. Putin has therefore only thwarted himself, but he still has to be expelled from his remaining finger-hold in eastern Ukraine. Once Ukraine is free of Putin’s menace, its future will be bright, and its values should be endorsed by liberals, conservatives, and libertarians alike.
Prof. Waller Newell is Professor of Political Science and Philosophy at Carleton University and a Senior Fellow at the Aristotle Foundation for Public Policy. His newest book is Tyranny and Revolution: Rousseau to Heidegger.
Interesting to note that Walter Newell is just another paid shill lying wanna-be pretend "journalist". His lies and fabrications are repugnant as is his complete lack of journalistic integrity.
What a joke
Is this from the CBC propaganda machine?
Unbelievable that this ridiculous propaganda is in the WS
Putin has more honour and integrity in his little finger than all the poisonous evil globalist swine politicians we have here in the West put together
Biden and the US are actually TRYING to start a nuclear war ….. all for their coke snorting pedophile globalist money laundering criminal Zelensky
And
Putin didn’t try to kill and poison his own citizens with forced injections
Our “leaders” did
Russia warned NATO HUNDREDS of times not to encroach on their borders and all NATO did was provoke Russia and expand Eastward and lie to Russia incessantly about everything
If the tables were reversed and this was Russia provoking the US this way the US would have used nuclear weapons already
Putin is showing great restraint and is a true leader and statesman
Look at a speech of his on the internet and then compare it to the mono syllable mumbling cliches of the dementia ridden idiot Biden and the child psychopath Trudeau
It’s almost as if the truth ( just like covid and the “vaccine” ) is being outlawed in Canada and the West
We truly are in an Orwellian nightmare
I could not agree more. The support of the Ukraine terrorists and neo na-is is repugnant.
No one is buying this garbage article and the lies printed there in. James Baker is a liar. All of this destruction is caused by the Neo-Cons ludacris plans to break up and Balkanize Russia and encircle China. And for what? So Boeing and Rathyon can steal more taxpayer dollars? So we can export our version of Liberal totalitarianism throughout the globe. No thanks I have had my fill of " Canadian democracy". The fact of the matter is NATO was messing around in the backyard of a nuclear armed super power and got their card pulled. They shipped all our factories offshore and emasculated the men and in their arrogance are being soundly trounced by the Russians. Putin is not the "Third Reich" and attempts to hitch his wagon to that regime are pathetic. Stop messing around in other peoples backyards sit down with the Russians and negotiate the best peace settlement we can get. It is time for sanity and peace to prevail. NATO is all out of ammuntion so they have no choice. Reality check time!
Anyone who believes that Trudeau, Freeland & Anand have suddenly sprouted wings, had an epiphany & are somehow magically become trustworthy leaders after all they’ve done & the lies they have consistently told on every topic under the sun. . . . Is tetched in the head.
Time to re evaluate my subscription ..[thumbdown]
yep
The author seems to forget that the Donbas and Crimea voted to be autonomous from Ukrainian rule. Democracies are supposed to allow regions that want autonomy to be autonomous. Ukraine has been waging war against the Donbas since 2014 and Russia moved in to protect the mainly Russian speaking population. Russia was not worried about democratic countries on its border, it is concerned with NATO and rightly so...NATO is a military alliance that has been involved in conflicts around the world, not a democracy. NATO should have been abandoned in 1990...it no longer serves a useful purpose...in fact it is harmful. Why has the USA been sticking its nose in Ukraine's business for decades...for no other reason than to goad Russia into a war. The USA needs a war to deflect attention from its monstrous economic problems like $31 trillion in debt. Furthermore, the USA is far from a democracy...the deep state and military industrial complex runs the country through what are essentially puppet representatives in government. Who do you think profits from this war...Raytheon, General Dynamics, etc.
Walter Newell needs some education in International Politics. His dissertation is nothing but Western Elitist Propoganda. I bet you he is a Heir SCHWAB A S S Kisser
Um why do we need to support a N A Z I regime? Get someone in power that not a slave to western 1% Billionaires/Trillionaires, and not a money Laundering expert. Then I’ll think about it.
Well, I will suggest the author of this BS article put his money where his mouth is and head over to the Ukraine and put his life on the line for his belief. This story, and it is a story is full of half truths and misleading nonsense. The author this story is hoping people don’t understand or study actual history. The Ukraine is the most corrupt country in earth, NATO has expanded east all the while footing signed agreements not to, the US backed coup in 2015 set the stage for A Russian invasion. Ask yourself how did the US act when the old Soviet Union was placing nukes in Cuba? Well they where willing to risk WW3 and nuclear holocaust over it, so why wouldn’t Russia be concerned about the constant placing of of Military hardware and troops right in its borders? The Soviet Union was created for the sole purpose of guarding against an aggressive west and they where not willing to risk another German invasion which cost millions of Russian lives. This Story is so full of misinformation it would take a complete new article to debunk it all. This is the very reason I personally don’t trust “the science” it’s people like this author who distorts it and hopes people are gullible enough to swallow it. Finally ask your self how many countries has Russia(not the Soviet Union, but Russia) invaded in the last 30 years, then ask your self how many countries has NATO or more importantly The USA invaded? Ask yourself who has far more aircraft carriers, used specifically in foreign invasions, does the USA have and compare that to how many Russia has?
FreeAlberta is accurate in claiming this article is full of half-truths and spin.
Zelensky has jailed his political opponents, stated he will cancel elections, eliminated any resistance to his dictatorship, supports Neo-"izan", closed churches, etc. and stolen billions for himself and his cronies. The author claims this is "rooting out corruption"... laughable.
Ukraine is not our fight. Should it become our fight, it means global war has started and likely extermination of Western Civilization and most of the world.
He is Professor of Political Science and Philosophy. He was educated at the University of Toronto, where he received a BA in Arts and Sciences and an MA in Political Economy, and at Yale University, where he received a PhD in Political Science.
This is not what im paying monthly to read. Nothing western about this guy. Get a grip. WS
Support Ukraine all the way to the poor house and WW3. No thanks, get out now.
