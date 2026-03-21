Opinion

MINISTER NICOLAIDES: No more guessing — Alberta’s bold action on reading and math? 

With universal screening and data-driven accountability, the province is replacing guesswork with evidence—and results.
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Alberta
Education
Reading
Math
Opinion
Opinion Column
learning

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