MINISTER NICOLAIDES: No more guessing — Alberta’s bold action on reading and math? 

Demetrios Nicolaides is the Minister of Education for Alberta.Literacy and numeracy are the fundamental building blocks of all future learning and the primary predictors of a student’s long-term success. For too long, education systems have operated on a wait-to-fail model, where children receive extra support after they have fallen significantly behind. A modern system must be proactive, identifying learning gaps early through universal screening to ensure every child has the foundational skills they need to thrive.The science of reading provides an evidence-based roadmap for this transformation. Research indicates that reading is not a natural process like speaking but a complex cognitive skill that must be explicitly taught. By utilizing universal screening, educators can quickly and reliably map out the areas like phonological awareness, letter knowledge, and decoding that young children most often struggle with in order to provide targeted intervention. Evidence from Alberta has shown that we can accurately identify children at-risk for future reading difficulties with about 90% accuracy. Our government has moved these requirements from policy into the bedrock of provincial law. Through the Prioritizing Literacy and Numeracy Amendment Act, which received Royal Assent in December 2025, Alberta has become a leader in mandated early assessment. Starting in the 2026/27 school year, literacy and numeracy screening will be mandatory for every student in Kindergarten through Grade 3. This legislation does more than mandating a test; it enshrines transparency and parental rights. Schools are now legally obligated to share screening results directly with parents, ensuring families are informed partners. To ensure system-wide accountability, these results will also be integrated into a new provincial reporting framework. For the first time, Albertans will have a clear, data-driven picture of how our province is performing in these foundational areas, allowing us to direct resources with surgical precision..The benefits of this approach extend far beyond the classroom. When a child masters reading and mathematics early, they develop a sense of agency that carries through their entire life. Conversely, those who do not reach proficiency by Grade 3 often struggle throughout their school life as the demands of the curriculum become more intense. By identifying challenges in reading or mathematics early, we remove the stigma of struggle and replace it with a plan for mastery. This ensures every student possesses the tools to engage with complex information in a modern workforce. We recognize that identifying a need is only the first step. That is why our government is pairing this legislation with record investments, including $20 million specifically for reading and math supports and the hiring of thousands of new teachers and support staff through Budget 2026. By integrating specialized complexity teams into our schools, we are ensuring that when a screener identifies a gap, there is a professional ready to help close it. This is also why Alberta Education has shared for free with our schools an effective reading and mathematics intervention program. The intervention programs are offered in both languages. By prioritizing these fundamentals today, we are ensuring a more prosperous and equitable tomorrow. Every child deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential, and that journey begins with a system dedicated to early success, guided by science, and protected by law. By making screening mandatory and the results transparent, and by offering effective intervention programs to those children who need them, we are fulfilling our commitment to the next generation of Albertans, ensuring that no student is left to struggle in silence.Demetrios Nicolaides is the Minister of Education for Alberta.