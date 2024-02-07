NIXON: Assisted suicide for the mentally ill must be 'paused' forever

In the realm of public policy, few issues carry as much weight and moral significance as medical assistance in dying (MAID.) It’s a topic that should demand extremely careful consideration, particularly when it comes to expanding its scope to include individuals battling mental illness. Unfortunately, the Liberal government’s handling of MAID highlights another area in which they have deeply failed Canadians.The Liberal government’s recent push to expand MAID to those grappling with mental health challenges is a prime example of this failure. This policy direction doesn’t just run against the grain of who we are as Canadians, it puts vulnerable lives at risk.Experts have been clear that this expansion would make it harder to treat patients and blurs the line between suicide prevention and suicide assistance. But even though the policy has come under enormous public pressure in recent months, and the Liberals have paused it to 2026, they have refused to do what's really necessary — to pause it indefinitely. Forever. This, despite the fact that's what the majority of the provinces – those responsible for administering MAID — are asking for.As Conservatives, we are deeply concerned about the ramifications of such an expansion and are committed to safeguarding the well-being of all Canadians, especially the most vulnerable among us. Central to our opposition is the fundamental belief that every Canadian, regardless of their health status, deserves access to treatment — and to hope. However, rather than investing in comprehensive mental health care and suicide prevention strategies, the Liberal government has opted for a shortcut that risks further marginalizing those already grappling with mental illness.I previously had the honour of serving as Alberta’s Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services. In this role, I was able to provide funding to food banks, brought in the first wage increase in over ten years to the disability sector, indexed provincial benefits, and expanded affordable housing across Alberta. Before entering politics, however, I spent 15 years working with some of our most vulnerable citizens in the non-profit sector with groups like the Mustard Seed, the Boys and Girls Club, and the Canadian Mental Health Association. My entire career has been based on the hope and potential of people, which is why the Liberal government's aggressive MAID-expansion plans are so deeply troubling to me.We cannot allow the normalization of suicide as a response to mental anguish. Instead, we must redouble our efforts to provide comprehensive care and support those in need, fostering a culture that values hope, healing, and comprehensive care.The Liberal government’s track record on MAID inspires little confidence in their ability to navigate this complex issue. From offering assisted suicide to veterans grappling with PTSD to cavalier discussions about “eliminating” Canadians with suicidal thoughts, it’s evident that their approach lacks the requisite care and sensitivity demanded by such important matters. The fact of the matter is we simply cannot trust the Liberal government with the lives of our most vulnerable.By prioritizing suicide prevention and robust mental health supports, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering a society where every Canadian can live with dignity and purpose. The expansion of MAID to include those battling mental illness is a perilous proposition fraught with ethical, clinical, and societal implications.As Conservatives, we stand firm in our commitment to protecting vulnerable people and advocating for policies that prioritize hope. It’s not too late to change course and chart a path that truly reflects our values as a compassionate and just society.Jeremy Nixon served as Alberta’s Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services. He is currently pursuing the Conservative Party of Canada nomination in Calgary – Signal Hill.