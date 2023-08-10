A provincial police force was a key part of Danielle Smith's recent election campaign. However, the province appears to have paused its plans. Writer Rick Northey says this could cost Smith support in the rural parts of Alberta.
It was a signature promise. It meant something. And when Justice Minister Mickey Amery told us a provincial police force was off the table, you could feel the disappointment. It was the promise related to independence that was closest to being a reality — and if not this, then what?
Oh, sure: Smith says a provincial tax agency is still on the table. But that’s a long way off. That’s a big bureaucracy to build, in an area that Alberta has no expertise. And if you build too quick, it will be “inefficient” — which is to say, wasteful and potentially corrupt. The provincial police force was the low-hanging fruit — if she can’t get that done, she can’t get a tax agency done either.
A provincial police force is important for the gun control issue, too. If you want to make sure that federal police don't search for and seize people’s guns during a local emergency, don’t have them handling things. In general, if you want local emergencies to be handled by people sensitive to local issues, you need a provincial police force. A federal force takes its marching orders from Ottawa — and Ottawa agencies have no reason to care what Albertans think.
Come to think of it, a provincial tax agency also requires a provincial police force. Part of the reason for starting a provincial tax agency is so that we can negotiate Canada’s ruinous transfer payment system. We don’t pay that money directly, province to federation: it takes place by the taxes that we pay. Having our own tax agency gives us leverage in that discussion — but only if we have our own police force to enforce its decisions. Without it, the federal government can enforce its will by fiat — no negotiation needed. There is little point in having a tax agency without a police force.
Frankly, it looks like we’ve been had. Danielle Smith took over the United Conservative Party largely with the support of people who favour independence. She did so by claiming that she shared our concerns, and made promises to work on them. However, she’s been dropping those commitments like hot rocks. She already decided not to defend the Sovereignty Act during the election campaign. Dropping the provincial police force — the lowest of low-hanging fruit — suggests she plans to drop any other measures as soon as they come to a decision. She was only telling us what we wanted to hear.
It's probably not a good tactical move for her, either. Her advisors are telling her that Albertans, on the whole, don’t want a provincial police force. This, however, may depend on how the question is framed. Those most opposed are in the big cities — who have their own municipal police forces.
Rural people — farmers and the like — want a provincial force. They’re the ones who are currently served by the RCMP. People telling her that they don’t like her policy may be saying this simply because it is a policy that the UCP has — if UCP painted the Legislature green, they would demand that it be painted red. She won’t get votes by catering to these people — but she will anger her real supporters.
As broken promises go, this was a big one. Smith’s primary virtue at this point is that she is not Rachel Notley — but the difference is diminished every time she breaks a promise. Albertans who want the province to reclaim its power are going to have to look elsewhere for leadership. This will hurt Smith in the next election. Increasingly, independence-minded voters who supported Smith thus far are likely to stay home.
Smith needs to change her tune, before rural voters desert her wholesale.
Rick Northey is the President of the Wildrose Independence Party of Alberta
(22) comments
No way to edit on this site? Didn't get to finish my comment. Hit wrong button I guess.
Wow Smith has lost me. No iron lady here after all. Another disappointment in a list that looks like will continue to grow. Shame Danielle. So the Red Tories win. Trudeau wins. Alberta loses. Just like that she caved again. If Albertans now feel Isolated in
their own province, we know why. Watch now as the wind and solar will continue, no collecting taxes and no CPP. What a frickin disaster.
"Smith needs to change her tune, before rural voters desert her wholesale." Rick Northey.
This is the same guy that refused too and still refuses to speak with Wildrose Party members, taking a party that was 20% in the polls to less 1%. I am former CA Board member and after literally 30 requests, I still can't get the Wildrose Board to even acknowledge me.... Northey, your entire party deserted you wholesale.
Danielle Smith has answered question about this on 770 radio. The RCMP issue is a problem. Smith understands this from how the RCMP treated people in her town of High River in the 2013 flood. A province wide Rural vote might just fail, and even if it succeeded, there would be division. Not all communities want to change. Smith said they are looking at legislation that allows municipalities who want to move away from the RCMP to do so with options and financial support. Meaning if a small center wants to remove their RCMP they will have options: 1. They can create their own police force: 2..They could contract with a large police force in Alberta like the CPS, rather than the RCMP. In addition if a municipality decided to make a change, the province would offer some financial help. This plan seems very logical to me. Also, we do have a provincial police service already operating. It is our Alberta Sheriffs. Smith claims it is possible to just upgrade what our Sheriffs can do(and offer increased training or hire with increased training), and this is simple and easy. Sheriffs with higher levels of training can form gang units, human trafficking's units etc,etc. I will be watching for and expecting this new Legislation in the next year. Just the simple fact that the corrupt RCMP leaders in Ottawa understand that if they don't perform properly here in Alberta, they can be fired, should have a positive effect.
This is a creation of Northey who has usurped the Wildrose party by along witha few others has taken over the Wildrose party and lost a major chance to ever be a power in politics. He lost most of the support Wildrose had and will never be a winner in politics.
bang on
come october when the rcmp come to arrest and harass and rob legal gun owners of there legal property theres gonna be hell to pay somebodys gonna lose their job as preimere, pretty sure if legal gun owners didnt vote ucp she wouldnt of had a chance at winning the election. i like dannielle smith. if she sells the firearms community out shes gonna be looking for a job wheather she believes that or not.
If Smith and the UPC continue on this path, they will lose what little support they have in urban centers.
I might as well voted for the Marxist NDP and get the blood letting over a quick as possible.
Shame on you Dannielle your turning into another UPC joke just like Kenney. Hope you and hubby didn't sell the restaurant yet but I doubt that you'll be welcome in Highriver if you keep on this path.
First of all, the UPC has never held
Power except when you shop at the grocery store. Stop being such a drama Queen, comparing the UCP to the NDP is like saying bugs will taste the same as a ribeye. Danielle Smith is my MLA and I’m happy as can be with her, she has done a great job so far as both my MLA and My Premier, she is doing what she promised, fixing the healthcare system, which was her number one priority, if you are this Markey could please point to me anywhere in the UCP election platform a “promise” to replace the RCMP with a provincial force, or a “promise” to implement a provincial pension plan, please present it. No such promises where made.
The writer is quick to forget the fact that without the UCP's shift to the more moderate, we would likely now have an NDP government in place. Alberta has become a fractious political province. Perhaps some joint discussion and trying to work together, or even some kind of positive approach to getting your ideas out there, rather than continually tearing down the party that was able to surpass the NDP plague.
The current Govt was elected last June . . . and Northey is wondering why a few weeks later they have not established a Provincial Police force yet and fulfilled their election promises.
Is this guy for real ? ? ?
If Danielle betrays us we are lost? Provincial police, provincial pension plan and everything Quebec gets are good steps forward and the people of Alberta will see that after they have been done. Danielle please don't lead by "polls of the week!"
Northey, creating a provincial police force was never a promise or a UCP election policy. No wonder you can’t get elected. I attended many rallies with Danielle Smith as speaker, her main priority was fixing the healthcare system, which by the way I think she is doing a good job of, her second, and immediate priority was defending our resources from attacks by This Ottawa regime, which again, I think she is doing a good job. The sovereignty act, like a weapon, should not be used at every turn, but used sparingly, and it will have greater affect, I get it, you are a separatist, but Albertans rejected you and your party in the recent election, and I can see why, while you would be focused on one specific item, separation, which is your front door, and would likely fail badly if a vote where held, the federal regime would be sneaking in the windows, and back door, stealing everything else, when you finally noticed, there would be nothing left. Smith is doing a marvelous Job, im happy with her as premier, but as a conservative, I would like to see her do some things different, but over all im pleased.
[thumbup] Nailed it!
Over the past 12 months there has been a strong effort to frame the RCMP as an essential and beloved rural service. Newspapers, social media, polling etc, designed to sway rural voters from supporting a change to a provincial police force. The Alberta Wildrose Independance folks are frankly, underfunded, underplanned, understrategied and are getting trampled by the forces arrayed against. Complaining that its Smith's fault is just deflection, if the independence folks want public support for its policies, they'd better start communicating a coherent plan to get there, fund it and support it. (1/5 Albertans or better IS a lot of support for it considering how strongly the counter campaign is ) Unfortunately just saying, let's have a vote and see what happens is just a pile of garbage - and that is what the message has been to date.
If enough of the 'base' get disappointed, you will see a resurgence of smaller conservative parties... Wildrose, etc.
Wow. Do some fact checking before you write a politicized article and call it opinion. First, Alberta has a tax collection agency for corporate taxes. It can be expanded to include personal taxes. Second, prioritizing issues does not mean that a provincial police force will not happen. Expanding current police coverage to protect citizens now has more priority than eliminating RCMP coverage. And by the way, I’m a rural voter.
Good comment Kathryn, I too am a rural Albertan and agree with you 100%.
Extremely disappointed in Premier Smith on this issue. Without a Provincial police force the Sovereignty Act is useless. Will not be renewing my UCP membership next summer.
Maybe wait and see. There are a few things that UPC has begun to move on. I know people expect fast movement, but that is not going to happen, it just cannot happen that way. Local municipal governments ( who in my opinion are not representing the people who elected them) are the ones pushing on the RCMP issue. Not the actual voters. This needs to be looked at now. Just because we have the conservative government we wanted, does not mean the local governments are conservative. Look at your own council. I know my mayor has spoken in thinly veiled support of NDP. Local is overlooked, and it should not be. Just take note of how that has worked out in Calgary and Edmonton.
You nailed it PersonOne, from large cities to smaller towns, most civic governments are NDP people, the socialists are very good at organizing and getting their people out to vote. Most Albertans never vote in civic elections, many don’t vote provincially or federally either, but civic elections have Horid voter turn out. Anywhere from 30% to 55% voter turn out, until we start to take elections seriously, we will continue to be infested by NDP in our civic governments.
