Opinion

OLDCORN: ‘A pregnant person is a person who is pregnant’ — Ottawa's fear of the word 'mother' has become a Monty Python sketch

The head of the Public Health Agency of Canada couldn’t explain her agency’s language on pregnancy. Canadians deserve plain words from public health officials.
Ottawa’s war of words. Vincent Neil Ho and Nancy Hamzawi face off over the language of motherhood.
Ottawa’s war of words. Vincent Neil Ho and Nancy Hamzawi face off over the language of motherhood.Image courtesy of AI
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