Opinion

OLDCORN: Alberta’s classrooms are becoming English language camps

Record numbers of students requiring English instruction reveal a broken system that penalizes Albertans.
English Language Camps
English Language CampsImages courtesy of Grok
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
English
Calgary Board Of Education
Opinion
Calgary Catholic School District
Edmonton Public School Board
Opinion Column
English as a second language
EAL

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news