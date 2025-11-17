OLDCORN: Alberta’s classrooms are becoming English language camps

A quiet crisis is unfolding in Alberta's classrooms, one that reveals everything wrong with Canada's approach to immigration. As thousands of new students arrive without English proficiency, taxpayers are being asked to shoulder an ever-increasing burden. The numbers don't lie..EYRE: What would Elizabeth I think of Canada’s out-of-control spending?.According to recent statistics, 31% of Calgary Board of Education students — 44,000 children — are classified as learning English as an additional language (EAL). The Calgary Catholic School District reports 19% of its students require EAL support. In Edmonton, 23% of public school students fall into this category..These staggering figures come as Alberta experiences unprecedented population growth. In just the last two quarters of 2025, this growth added approximately 31,770 people to Alberta. This demographic explosion isn't slowing down — Statistics Canada confirms Alberta has led the country in interprovincial migration for twelve straight quarters, gaining over 6,000 residents from other parts of Canada in just three months..BORG: Canadians told to cut carbon while COP30 delegates emit a Canadian town’s worth of co₂.Meanwhile, our schools strain under the weight of these newcomers, with specialized classes requiring interpreters, educational assistants, and other expensive supports. The Calgary Board of Education openly admits "the cost of supporting students with specialized learning needs is rising faster than provincial funding." It's time for a common-sense solution..Immigrants who cannot speak English or French should pay for their own language training, not taxpayers.It is a privilege to immigrate to Canada, and Canadian citizens shouldn’t be paying any of the immigration costs, including language training.Alberta finds itself in a peculiar economic position. .RUBENSTEIN: Canada eagerly embraces a genocide double standard.On one hand, we enjoy one of Canada's strongest economies, with record oil production and comparatively lower exposure to US tariffs. On the other hand, our unemployment rate has climbed to 7.8% — well above neighbouring Saskatchewan (6%) and Manitoba (6.2%). This contradiction stems largely from our population boom, which has created "labour market absorption pressures" rather than underlying economic weakness..The situation is particularly dire for young workers. Youth unemployment in Calgary and Edmonton has reached shocking levels of 18.3% and 18.5% respectively. At the same time, our classrooms fill with children requiring expensive English language support. .THOMAS: Next chapter of blanket upzoning to be written on Monday .This isn’t a coincidence — it's causation.When newcomers arrive without basic language skills, they struggle to find work, and their children require substantial educational resources to catch up.The RBC economics team notes that Alberta's demographic expansion "has been a key source of economic momentum, but it has also presented challenges for newcomers looking for work.” .This diplomatic language obscures a harsh truth.We're importing economic strain alongside economic potential.The federal government currently funds some language training through programs like Language Instruction for Newcomers to Canada (LINC), which has served roughly 50,000-60,000 learners per year nationwide. .WHISSELL: A costly WEF-style regime emerges in Canada\n\n.Even this inadequate system is facing "crushing funding cuts.”Rather than fighting to restore this funding, Albertans should question why taxpayers fund it at all.If Canada insists on maintaining high immigration levels, with over 60,000 immigrants arriving in Alberta in 2024 alone..We should at least ensure newcomers come prepared to contribute. That means speaking English or French before arrival, or covering the costs of language acquisition themselves.Some will argue this position is unreasonable. .WALLACE: The technical pitfalls and political perils of 'decarbonized' oil\n\n.They'll claim language learning "builds confidence" and "develops a sense of citizenship.”These are worthy goals, but they shouldn't be funded by overtaxed Albertans. Learning the language of one's new country demonstrates commitment to integration. .Expecting taxpayers to subsidize this basic requirement encourages the wrong kind of immigration — dependency rather than contribution.First, Canada should reform immigration requirements to prioritize applicants already proficient in English or French. The current system creates a perverse incentive to arrive without language skills, and taxpayers will cover your integration costs..HANNAFORD: Canada's Liberal government turns its back on Christianity.Second, for those admitted without language proficiency, mandatory private language training should be required at their expense. Existing settlement organizations could offer these services on a cost-recovery basis, eliminating the taxpayer subsidy..Third, we must acknowledge that Alberta's education system is buckling under current pressures. Edmonton Public Schools reports junior high classes with up to 56 students. While some large classes occur in specialized subjects like band ensemble, many reflect the strain of serving diverse learning needs with limited resources. .FLETCHER: Another natural gas pipeline battle shapes up in BC\n\n.Adding thousands of EAL students to this mix without adequate funding creates an impossible situation for teachers and taxpayers alike.Alberta stands at a demographic crossroads. Our population has surpassed five million, driven by record immigration and interprovincial migration..This growth brings potential, but also profound challenges. The staggering number of EAL students in our schools — over 44,000 in Calgary alone — represents both a financial burden and a policy failure.Canada has two official languages. .MORGAN: Indigenous reserves must show responsibility .Newcomers should either speak one upon arrival or cover the costs of learning themselves. This isn't hostility to immigration.It's common sense. .Sustainable immigration requires newcomers who can integrate rapidly, find employment quickly, and contribute immediately rather than draining public resources.The alternative is more crowded classrooms, higher taxes, and continued strain on our education system. Albertans have been generous for too long. It's time for newcomers to meet us halfway.