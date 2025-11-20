OLDCORN: Alberta’s ‘Dual Practice Model’ — finally, a healthcare system that works for the people

For years, Albertans have been slapped with long wait times for surgeries that should be done quickly. Everyone knows it’s not because there aren’t enough skilled surgeons — that’s not the problem. The problem is the public system is stretched thin, with not enough operating room time to get the job done. Some surgeons have even fled the country for better pay and better working conditions elsewhere, leaving us all stuck waiting longer..UCP gives clarity on the dual health practice model.Premier Danielle Smith and her team have a straightforward solution called the “Dual Practice Model” (DPM). Simply put, it means doctors and surgeons can do their public system jobs during the day but offer private surgeries after hours or on weekends if they want. This isn’t about pushing more bills onto Albertans or raising taxes. It’s about unlocking more surgeries so people don’t have to wait in agony. .It’s about letting doctors do what they came here to do — help patients.And guess what? This isn’t some wild experiment. Countries like France, Germany, and the Netherlands have had success mixing public and private healthcare for years. .CARPAY: How Ottawa ‘nudged’ a nation — Inside Canada’s covert behavioural science campaign.They’ve cracked the code on giving people more choices while keeping universal healthcare intact. Alberta is just catching up to what smarter health systems have been doing all along.Some folks worry the rich will get faster care while everyone else suffers. But properly regulated, these dual systems make the whole thing run smoother. .When more people choose to pay privately, it frees up public resources for the rest of us. Doctors get better pay and won’t feel the need to jump ship. Patient waitlists go down. Everyone wins, as long as the government keeps a close eye on those public-private surgery ratios and patient records, which the UCP promises..KIRKHAM: One man's land is another man's great great great grandfather's fishing village — so what?.Premier Smith’s promise is rock solid.No Albertan will ever lose their publicly funded surgery, twist their arm to pay out of pocket, or be left behind. The public health guarantee remains. This plan is about working smarter, not harder, and leading the way on healthcare reform in Canada..It’s time to stop letting old ideas hold us back. The DPM is a balanced, fair approach that could finally cut surgery wait times and keep doctors here working for Alberta. It gives people real options without breaking the bank. .SLOBODIAN: Canada’s secret pipeline to late-term abortions in US.If we want a healthcare system that works for everyday Albertans, it’s time to get behind this plan and put patients first.This is healthcare reform that puts power back where it belongs, with the people, and shows that Alberta is ready to lead, not lag behind.