OLDCORN: Another transgender mass shooter, and no, gun laws aren’t the problem

They are already sanitizing him.Within hours of the massacre at Tumbler Ridge Secondary, the usual machinery kicked into gear. Politicians offered “thoughts and prayers.” Flags lowered. Prime Minister Mark Carney “suspended” his schedule. Pierre Poilievre tweeted his condolences, and meant them, because that is what decent people do when a community is gutted.But nobody said what Jesse Strang actually was, transgender.Locals identified him. Eighteen years old. Quiet kid. Sat alone in the corner. .EXCLUSIVE: Suspect in Tumbler Ridge mass shooting identified by locals.Allegedly murdered his mother and younger brother before heading to the school. And according to his own family, Strang identified as transgender. A YouTube account believed to be his displayed the transgender pride flag and used “she/her” pronouns. Reports say he wore a dress during the mass shooting.This is now a pattern.In Nashville, in 2023, transgender Audrey Hale murdered three children and three adults at Covenant School. Police found more than 200 pages of writings, years of planning, and a shooter who rated mass murderers based on body counts. .In Minneapolis, in 2025, transgender Robin Westman shot two children at a Catholic school and fantasized about being “that scary, horrible monster standing over those powerless kids.”And now Tumbler Ridge.How many dead children before we say what everyone in that community already knows?Transgenderism, in its clinical reality, is gender dysphoria. The American Psychological Association classifies it as a condition marked by persistent distress over one’s biological sex.It is a mental health diagnosis. While the Left insists we celebrate every self-declared identity, the evidence piles up like bodies in a school hallway.A 2024 study in Acta Paediatrica examined 14 longitudinal studies on hormonal interventions for gender-dysphoric youth. It found no consistent improvement in depression or suicidality. The largest study showed negative outcomes. Translation: We are affirming young people into deeper psychological turmoil, and calling it compassion.The standard Leftist response to shootings like these is twofold. First, they blame the gun. Second, they blame the bigots who “forced” the shooter into despair..Neither holds up to scrutiny.The federal Liberals’ Bill C-21, passed in 2023, created a national handgun freeze, expanded “red flag” confiscation orders, and banned future assault-style firearms through a convoluted technical definition. It accomplished nothing that would have stopped Jesse Strang. Handgun freezes don’t matter when the shooter was 18 and allegedly used his mother’s firearms. Red flag laws are useless against a quiet kid who hid his intentions from everyone.No law, no gun registry, no confiscation order can prevent that. Only an honest diagnosis and early intervention.Then there is the discrimination excuse.The Left will tell you shooters like Strang, Hale, and Westman snapped because society refused to accept them. They will point to minority stress theory and cite statistics about transgender suicide rates.But Hale targeted a Christian school specifically because he believed Christians would be “meek and afraid.” Westman posted long diatribes admiring the Sandy Hook killer and scrawled “Free Palestine” on his magazines. .These were not confused victims of social exclusion. They were deeply disturbed individuals whose disorders were not merely untreated. They were celebrated by the Left.Every teacher who affirmed a confused child’s gender identity without questioning the underlying distress has blood on their hands. Every politician who fast-tracked “gender-affirming care” without demanding rigorous, long-term healthcare study has blood on their hands. Every journalist who refuses to state the obvious, that another mass shooter was transgender, shares in this complicity.You do not cure a patient by validating his delusion. You do not heal the mind by mutilating the body and calling it liberation. You do not prevent the next mass shooting massacre by pretending these three shootings did not share the same pathology.Tumbler Ridge will hold its funerals. The victims will be named, mourned, and eventually reduced to statistics in another gun-control advocacy pamphlet. .Strang’s gender identity will be footnoted, if mentioned at all, followed by the obligatory reminder that most transgender people are not violent.That is true. Most are not. Most are themselves trapped in a system that refuses to give them the actual psychiatric help they need.But some are violent. Some, like Strang, like Hale, like Westman, descend so far into the fog of their own disordered minds that murder and suicide become the only remaining acts of meaning.The next one is out there right now. Quiet. Alone. Being told he was born in the wrong body. Being told his discomfort is everyone else’s fault. Being armed with ideology instead of being helped by doctors and therapists.We can keep pretending this is about firearms. We can keep pretending this is about bigotry.Or we can finally speak the truth the therapists are afraid to say: gender dysphoria is a mental illness, and until we treat it like one (again), the bodies will keep piling up.Jesse Strang killed 10 people. He was not failed by gun laws. He was failed by everyone who looked at a suffering child and called him brave for being transgender.