OLDCORN: BC’s pipeline hypocrisy — Eby gets a taste of how Albertans feel

Prime Minister Mark Carney is poised to announce a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Alberta that could finally clear the path for a west coast oil pipeline. The agreement, expected to include exemptions to the federal tanker ban, represents a monumental shift in national energy policy. Not surprisingly, BC Premier David Eby is throwing a temper tantrum worthy of a child who just had his favourite toy taken away.For the first time, Eby is getting a taste of what Alberta has endured for years, and his reaction proves everything Albertans have suspected about our neighbouring province's hypocritical leadership.Eby suddenly sounds remarkably like an Alberta premier during the Justin Trudeau years, when Ottawa systematically piled up laws that stifled that province's economy. He is now complaining about "secret" talks between Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ottawa, lamenting that BC was excluded from discussions about a project that would cross its territory. Welcome to the club, Premier Eby.Where was Eby's concern for interprovincial fairness when Ottawa was imposing Bill C-69, the north coast tanker ban, and the emissions cap policies designed specifically to phase out Alberta's main industry? Where was his outrage when his late predecessor, John Horgan, vowed to use "every tool in the toolbox" to block the Trans Mountain pipeline, ultimately driving Kinder Morgan out of Canada and forcing taxpayers to foot a $34 billion bill?Now that the shoe is on the other foot, Eby has the audacity to play the victim. His sudden conversion to the principles of federalism and provincial consultation would be touching if it weren't so transparently self serving.The economic benefits of a new pipeline to the Pacific coast are staggering. A pipeline carrying about a million barrels of oil a day to the BC coast would generate about $25 billion for the economy and some $5 billion a year in taxes and royalties for federal and provincial governments. With 93% of Canada's oil exports currently going to the US, this project would end America's monopoly on our resources and open access to global buyers. Yet Eby dismisses this nation-building project while championing LNG development in his own province. His government pretends to support responsible resource development, but only when it serves BC's interests. This pick-and-choose approach to Confederation might benefit one province, but it strangles national prosperity. Even within his own province, Eby doesn't speak for everyone.Carney's government appears to recognize what Alberta has known for years.Canada cannot achieve its economic potential while one province holds the nation's resources hostage. The expected MOU represents a critical step toward restoring balance to our federation.The federal government must now take two decisive actions. First, it must repeal the discriminatory tanker ban that arbitrarily blocks northern BC waters from crude oil shipments while allowing them elsewhere. Second, it must remove legislative barriers like the "No More Pipelines" bill that have stifled Canadian energy infrastructure for years. These changes would create the certainty needed for private sector investment in nationally significant projects. Enserva CEO Gurpreet Lail said "signing an MOU is step one," but real progress requires concrete policy changes.Eby warns that pushing through a pipeline could jeopardize indigenous support for other projects. This fearmongering ignores the successful collaboration already happening across BC. The Haisla Nation itself is partnering on Cedar LNG, soon to be Canada's first indigenous majority owned LNG facility. Responsible resource development with indigenous partnership is already happening, just not with oil (yet).Prime Minister Carney has an opportunity to correct a decade of destructive energy policies that have divided our country and impoverished our economy. He should move forward with the Alberta agreement, repeal the tanker ban, and remind Premier Eby that Canada doesn't belong to any single province. The era of one province vetoing nationally critical infrastructure must end. If Eby cannot accept that basic principle of Confederation, perhaps he's the one being "un-Canadian."