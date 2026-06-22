Opinion

OLDCORN: Canada should bring back the death penalty for cop killers — after 3 police deaths in June (so far)

Recent line-of-duty deaths in Northern Ontario, Toronto, and Montreal show why Ottawa must reopen the capital punishment debate.
Constable Marc Pinizzotto and family
Constable Marc Pinizzotto and familyCourtesy Toronto Police Association
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Toronto Police Service
Montreal Police Service
Death Penalty
Opinion
Northern Ontario
Opinion Column
cop killers
police deaths
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news