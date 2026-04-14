Opinion

OLDCORN: Canada’s woke circus makes the planet laugh as NDP MP defends ridiculous MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ acronym

Leah Gazan calls critics ‘bigots’ while the world mocks our national embarrassment.
Image courtesy of ChatGPT
Image courtesy of ChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada
Indigenous
Ndp
Opinion
Opinion Column
NDP MP Leah Gazan
MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news