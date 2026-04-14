OLDCORN: Canada’s woke circus makes the planet laugh as NDP MP defends ridiculous MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ acronym

The whole planet is laughing at Canada. Again.Not because of our sky-high taxes or our prime minister, who stole his way to a majority government. No, this time the joke is an NDP MP from Winnipeg who thinks she is trying to set the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest acronym, to prove she cares about equality. Leah Gazan stood in Ottawa and declared with a straight face that she will fight for “MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+.” Then she called anyone who snickers a “bigot.”Elon Musk laughed. Ted Cruz laughed. And honestly? So did the rest of the free world.Here is the problem Canadians need to face. .'MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+': Canada becomes international laughing stock .We have spent the past decade abusing language until words no longer mean anything. “Bigot” used to describe someone who actually hated others for who they were. Now it describes anyone who cannot memorize a keyboard smash of an acronym. “Homophobe” once meant someone who wished harm on gay people. Now it means your uncle, who thinks pronouns have gotten out of hand..“Nazi” used to refer to the monsters who slaughtered six million Jews. Now it means the dad at a school board meeting who wants to see the math curriculum.Words are dead. We killed them.And Leah Gazan proves it. When reporters asked about the backlash to her absurd initialism, she did not bother with actual debate. She just called her critics bigots and moved on. “Bigots are bigots,” she told CBC News. That is the entire intellectual defence. No argument. No persuasion. Just a lazy label meant to shame anyone who refuses to clap.Sorry, but I do not care what any NDP MP says about people who refuse to salute the new alphabet soup. You are allowed to think the acronym is ridiculous. You are allowed to say it out loud. That does not make you a bigot. It makes you a normal person with eyes and a functioning sense of proportion.Here is the truth Canada refuses to hear. .The NDP convention turned this country into a punchline. Between the identity Olympics and the performative outrage, Canadians looked like we had lost our collective minds. And now Leah Gazan doubles down with this acronym monstrosity while the world watches and laughs.She claims the mockery is a “distraction” from real issues like funding cuts to indigenous women’s organizations. Maybe that is true. But whose fault is that? She chose to stand in front of cameras and say “MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+” as if that is normal human communication. She chose to make the story about the acronym instead of about funding. And when people noticed how insane it sounded, she called them bigots.That is not leadership. That is a tantrum a toddler would throw, not a grown woman trying to address a serious issue.Marion Buller, the former chief commissioner of the national inquiry, says the long acronym was a “logical step to be more inclusive.” Senator Michèle Audette disagrees. “Personally, I will not use the long acronym,” she admitted. Even she knows this has gone too far..But the damage is done. Canada is now the official woke laughing stock of the planet. Not because we care about vulnerable people. Plenty of countries care about vulnerable people without turning basic communication into a spelling bee from hell. No, we are the laughing stock because we lost all sense of proportion. We replaced reason with shaming. We replaced clarity with chaos. And now the whole world is pointing and chuckling while our politicians call everyone bigots for noticing.You want to help indigenous women? Fight to fund the programs. Do the actual work instead of creating acronyms. But stop pretending that a long acronym makes you a hero and anyone who blinks makes you a victim.Canada deserves better than this embarrassment. Unfortunately, we keep voting for these clowns who run the circus.