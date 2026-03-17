Opinion

OLDCORN: Canadian Anti-Hate Network founder on Ottawa’s ‘online safety panel’ is the wrong call

The federal government says it wants fresh advice on online harms. Reappointing a partisan activist tied to the same regulatory push that already failed is not a fresh start.
Bernie Farber, founder of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network
Bernie Farber, founder of the Canadian Anti-Hate NetworkImage courtesy of Twitter/X
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Censorship
Online Harms Act
Opinion
Bernie Farber
Opinion Column
Canadian Anti-Hate Network

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