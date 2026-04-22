Opinion

OLDCORN: Carney should work with premiers to put US alcohol back on Canadian shelves before US trade talks

Restoring American wine, beer, and spirits to liquor stores would not be a surrender. It would be a smart, low-cost good-faith gesture as Canada heads into a high-stakes trade review with Washington.
Mark Carney and Donald Trump
Mark Carney and Donald TrumpWS Illustration
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Canada
Donald Trump
Usa
Mark Carney
Cusma
Opinion
Opinion Column
Trade Negotiations

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