OLDCORN: Carney’s attack on Air Canada CEO over English condolence video shows Ottawa’s warped priorities

Two pilots died. Families waited for answers. And Prime Minister Mark Carney? He was counting English and French words.On March 22, an Air Canada regional flight crashed while landing at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, killing the two pilots on board. It was a tragedy that shook the aviation community and left the Montreal-based carrier looking for answers. Air Canada Chief Executive Officer Michael Rousseau did what leaders do in moments of horror. He faced the camera. He expressed condolences, mainly in English.That, apparently, was the real catastrophe..Carney, who has suddenly found his voice after months of silence on economic destruction, immediately seized the moment. Rousseau’s mostly English video statement showed “a lack of compassion” and “poor judgment,” according to Carney.The language police mobilized within hours. Hundreds filed complaints with the official languages commissioner. Now Rousseau faces a summons to appear before Parliament’s Official Languages Committee..Let’s unpack the absurdity of this situation.Rousseau was responding to a fatal crash. Two employees were dead. The families of those pilots did not pause to check if his French pronunciation met bureaucratic standards. They were grieving. The chief executive spoke from the heart in the language he speaks best. That is not poor judgment. That is humanity.But in Ottawa, humanity takes a back seat to protocol. Carney’s criticism reveals a leader more concerned with linguistic box-checking than leadership in the face of a horrible tragedy. This is a man who spends more time lecturing Western Canada about emissions than defending its energy workers, now preaching about “compassion” as if it requires a bilingual dictionary. The hypocrisy would be laughable if it were not so predictable.This is not Rousseau’s first rodeo with the language activists. The chief executive has previously faced heat for his limited French skills. .He runs a global airline drowning in post-pandemic debt, labour shortages, and razor-thin margins. His job is to keep planes safe and shareholders solvent, not to perform bilingual Shakespeare for parliamentary amusement. Yet the political class demands linguistic theatre even while the company buries its dead.Here is what happens in the real world, far from the Rideau Cottage bubble. When tragedy strikes, Canadians do not parse condolence statements for Official Languages Act compliance. They look for sincerity. They look for accountability on safety, maintenance records, and pilot training. They do not care whether Rousseau conjugates his verbs perfectly while announcing that two of his colleagues have died.But Carney cares. The Laurentian elite cares deeply about protecting Quebec’s linguistic dignity, even when the gesture involves dragging a businessman before a committee because he failed to speak French during a condolence statement. The same voices screaming about Rousseau’s video stay conspicuously silent when unilingual French politicians stumble through English interviews. The standard is never applied evenly. It is a cudgel used by Ottawa to remind corporate leaders who holds power..This obsession reveals the twisted priorities of a federal establishment that treats Western resource workers as economic inconveniences while treating Montreal language activists as sacred constituencies. You can shutter energy projects in Alberta without a single apology, but miss a French verb in a condolence video, and you face parliamentary inquisition. The message is clear. Some identities matter more than others in Carney’s Canada.Air Canada operates in more than 200 airports worldwide. Its chief executive manages roughly 30,000 employees and a fleet crossing continents. In crisis management, clarity trumps translation. Rousseau prioritized reaching the broadest audience immediately with an authentic message, a decision any operational leader would recognize. Instead of thanking him for swift communication during a tragedy, Ottawa berates him for insufficient linguistic window dressing..The economic context makes this moral grandstanding even more obscene. Carney presides over an economy where the average family cannot afford a home, where productivity lags the OECD, and where capital flees south to America daily. Yet he finds time to critique a chief executive’s grief vocabulary. While Canadian households cut grocery bills, the prime minister worries about syllable counts.Michael Rousseau made a choice to communicate clearly in a moment of crisis. Mark Carney made a choice to politicize that grief. One man showed leadership. The other showed why Canadians have lost faith in Ottawa.Enough with the language lectures. Let the man mourn his pilots in peace.