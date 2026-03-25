Opinion

OLDCORN: Carney’s attack on Air Canada CEO over English condolence video shows Ottawa’s warped priorities

The prime minister called a tragedy response ‘poor judgment.’ Canadians see political theatre.
Air Canada Chief Executive Officer Michael Rousseau
Air Canada Chief Executive Officer Michael RousseauScreenshot
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