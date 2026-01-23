OLDCORN: Carney’s Davos chest-thumping won’t move Trump

Prime Minister Mark Carney went to Davos to deliver a big idea. He came home with a bigger problem.At the World Economic Forum (WEF), Carney warned of a “rupture in the world order,” quoting Thucydides to describe a world where “the strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must.” It was smart, polished, and meant to sound tough.President Donald Trump heard it as a challenge.From the same Davos stage, the US president fired back with the kind of blunt line that plays well on cable news and sticks in voters’ heads, “Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark.”.SLOBODIAN: Watching the homeless from a five-star hotel — Ottawa’s housing advocate embarrasses Canada abroad.Then came the kicker. Trump publicly yanked Canada’s invitation to join his so-called “Board of Peace,” sending a letter that looked less like diplomacy and more like a business deal gone sour.This is the part Ottawa needs to understand fast, which is that antagonizing Trump is not a strategy. It’s a trigger..Carney is right that global politics is getting rougher. He is right that Canada must protect itself. But picking a public fight with Trump, especially in front of an audience Trump cares about, is the wrong way to negotiate with a man who treats pressure as a sport.Trump does not reward moral lectures. He punishes them..RUBENSTEIN: Ministry of Crown-Indigenous Relations ordered to release Kamloops files.Look at the pattern. Tariffs are not just an economic tool for Trump. They’re a lever. He uses them to force headlines, concessions, and face-saving wins. Even his new “Board of Peace” pitch sounded like a brand launch, not an institution.When you deal with that kind of player, there are two rules..First, don’t give him the show he wants.Second, don’t insult him and expect a quiet response.Carney’s rebuttal back in Canada of “We choose Canada… We are masters in our own home” may have felt good in the moment. It played well to a domestic audience that hates being pushed around. It may even have helped him inside caucus.But negotiating with Trump is not about winning applause in Ottawa. It’s about keeping Canada’s economy safe while Trump keeps swinging..BORG: Quebec is the only province backing the federal ‘gun grab’.The coming pressure points are obvious. A review of continental trade is on the horizon as CUSMA is up for renegotiation this year. Trump is already talking about tariffs like they’re a normal tool of friendship. He is also signalling he wants allies to spend more on defence and border security, while he keeps score in public.Carney can disagree with Trump. Any prime minister should. The question is how.Right now, Carney is drifting toward the kind of lofty, global, “rules-based order” language that plays well in Davos and badly in Trump’s America. .When Carney says the old system is a “partial fiction,” he may think he’s being realistic. Trump hears weakness. Or worse, disrespect.That matters because Canada is not negotiating from a position of equal leverage. We sell into the US market because geography is destiny. Our energy, autos, lumber, agriculture, and manufactured goods all get squeezed when Washington decides to “protect” American workers. Trump knows that. He uses that.The good news is Canada has cards to play, too. Real ones..WIECHNIK: The absurdity of civilian resistance in a disarmed Canada.Start with energy and critical minerals. The US needs secure supply chains. It needs reliable partners. It needs power, fuel, and inputs that don’t come from hostile states. Alberta and Saskatchewan sit on resources and expertise that matter in Washington, even when Ottawa forgets that.Then look at border enforcement and security co-operation. Trump cares about control. .Trump wants visible effort and measurable results. That is not ideology. That is his brand. Give him progress he can sell at home, and you lower the temperature.Next, defence spending. You don’t have to love Trump’s tone to grasp his point that allies who under-invest become easy targets. If Canada wants to be taken seriously, it needs to show serious intent. That means procurement that actually delivers equipment, not press releases..MACLEOD: Language over skills — why the 2026 immigration plan is a betrayal of the West.Finally, stop turning diplomacy into performance art.Carney should keep his patriotism. But he needs to move it from speeches to the meeting room. Trump is not impressed by speeches about sovereignty. He respects leverage, preparation, and private firmness. Trump also respects a counterpart who doesn’t try to embarrass him..That’s the key lesson from Davos.Carney walked onto the WEF stage to warn about great-power rivalry. Trump used the same stage to remind Canada who holds more power in this relationship. Carney responded with a nationalistic flourish. Trump responded by pulling an invitation and escalating the feud.This is not a win..BURTON: Mark Carney’s Davos pivot from globalization’s architect to its critic.Canada can defend itself without poking the bear. It can protect jobs without feeding a feud. It can push back without turning every disagreement into a public duel.If Carney wants results, he should stop trying to antagonize Trump and start trying to manage him. Quietly. Relentlessly. With numbers, not noise.Because with Trump, the loudest voice rarely wins. The smartest negotiator does.