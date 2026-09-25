Opinion

OLDCORN: CBC’s double standards and the Belleville synagogue shooting

White or non-white, suspects deserve the same scrutiny. Canadians should expect their public broadcaster to investigate without political favourites.
Sean Ward
Sean WardImage courtesy ChatGPT
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