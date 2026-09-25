OLDCORN: CBC’s double standards and the Belleville synagogue shooting

Thank you, CBC, for digging into the background of the Belleville synagogue shooting suspect.Canadians learned about Sean Ward’s military service, his behaviour before the shooting, and disturbing allegations about his views. Reporters went beyond a police statement. They contacted people who knew him and examined his online activity.Good. That is what a newsroom should do after gunfire erupts outside a place of worship.Now Canadians should expect that same effort when the suspect is a non-white man. A name, an age, and a photograph should never become the stopping point simply because further questions might make someone “uncomfortable.”The Belleville case deserves serious attention. Police said Ward fired a shotgun at Const. Jeff Smith near the Sons of Jacob Synagogue while people gathered for Yom Kippur services on Sunday. Smith was seriously wounded. Ward later died in hospital.By September 23, CBC’s investigation team had assembled a profile using messages, gaming activity, and an interview with a childhood friend. The friend alleged Ward had tried to create a username combining an "antisemitic" slur with the word “killer.” CBC also reported claims about his anger towards immigrants and refusal to be vaccinated.Those are relevant leads. They deserve checking, careful attribution, and follow-up.They also demonstrate how much a newsroom can uncover when it commits people and resources to a story..A photograph of a white man in military fatigues makes an immediate impression. Add allegations about "antisemitism," immigration, and vaccination, and readers begin drawing conclusions about his beliefs. Editors should understand the weight of that presentation. Each detail needs evidence, and the whole account needs context.CBC’s report acknowledged that police had not released a motive. That distinction matters. A friend’s account can provide important evidence without settling every question about an attack.The same curiosity should extend to other cases involving Jewish targets.Consider Abdirazak Mahdi Ahmed, who pleaded guilty this month to firing at Montreal’s Yeshiva Gedola school in November 2023. Reporting described a stolen vehicle, DNA evidence, and incriminating statements obtained after an undercover officer was placed in his cell. Investigators said they had not established an antisemitic motive.That leaves a question worth pursuing: Why did he shoot at a Jewish school?Journalists cannot invent the answer. They can keep asking, examine the available records, and look for people who might know. An unresolved motive should remain a journalist’s assignment, pursued as new information becomes available.There is also a factual limit to the argument against CBC. It would be wrong to claim the broadcaster never investigates non-white suspects. In August 2024, CBC uncovered details about alleged ISIS plotter Mostafa Eldidi’s life in Egypt and attendance at an American university. That went beyond publishing his name and photograph.Whether that effort is consistent across comparable cases deserves a proper examination..Canadians should demand one. Taxpayers fund the CBC, including people whose conservative views rarely earn a warm reception in mainstream media circles. They are entitled to ask how the broadcaster chooses its investigations and whether uncomfortable facts receive equal attention.There is already a sensible proposal on the table. In June, a Senate committee recommended that outside experts periodically assess CBC’s news and current affairs coverage for fairness and balance.Such a review should examine comparable cases. How quickly profiles appear, how thoroughly backgrounds are investigated, and how often reporters return to unanswered questions. It should account for differences in available evidence and legal restrictions. Its findings should be made public.A white male suspect should face questions. So should a non-white male suspect. Neither deserves protection from scrutiny, and neither should stand accused on behalf of an entire group of people.Jewish Canadians have every reason to want the full story when their schools and synagogues come under fire. Their safety deserves sustained reporting, whatever facts emerge, and whoever finds them uncomfortable.CBC has shown what its reporters can uncover in Belleville.Now, make that the standard.