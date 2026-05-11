Opinion

OLDCORN: Conservative politicians should stop playing ‘dress-up’ with cultural and religious attire

From Sikh head coverings to indigenous ceremonial regalia, Canadian conservative leaders can show respect without turning community events into costume politics.
Danielle Smith at Sikh Ceremony
Danielle Smith at Sikh CeremonyScreenshot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Conservatives
Pierre Poilievre
Jason Kenney
Stephen Harper
Doug Ford
Danielle Smith
Opinion
Opinion Column
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news