Opinion

OLDCORN: Danielle Smith should charge temporary residents at least $1,900 for Alberta healthcare

An annual premium should help fund treatment and protect taxpayers. Smith must also show what the policy would collect — and how it would shorten waits.
Healthcare ballot
Healthcare ballotImage courtesy ChatGPT
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Danielle Smith
International Students
Opinion
Temporary Foreign Worker
Opinion Column
October 19 Referendum
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